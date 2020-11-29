Evan Bennett’s Whitman Street vegetable garden near Pioneer Park in Walla Walla is like an outdoor pantry.
Formerly a Bermuda grass lawn, Evan thought he could put the water he used on the lawn to better use growing vegetables instead.
It took two years to dig the invasive lawn grass out and screen the soil so it was grass free, but he was determined to start with a clean site.
In spring this year, he put in a low retaining wall on the sloping lot to keep soil off the sidewalk. With the addition of compost, some sand, organic fertilizer and a drip irrigation system, the former lawn now hosts a virtual pantry of vegetables for his family.
Squash, melons, corn, cucumbers, hot and sweet peppers, potatoes, basil, beets and Brussel sprouts fill the street corner garden.
Most striking are his beautifully pruned and trellised tomato plants, each resembling a decorative small tree, replete with large colorful fruit. Frequent pruning of the lower and thick inner leaves kept the plants open to light and air, allowing good pollination and easy access to the fruits. The plants’ height is controlled as well, keeping them manageable.
Butternut and Tahitian melon squash plants have numerous, striking huge fruits, which if you are walking by are enough to make you pause in wonder. The Tahitian melon squash look like giant, elongated butternuts and are known for very sweet flesh.
Last year, he grew a squash called jumbo pink banana — a large sweet variety loaded with sugar. He harvested 60 pounds of fruit from two plants.
Bennett is a community college instructor and teaches about energy systems. He’s been gardening all his life and has always had a big garden.
Bennet’s parents live in Waitsburg and have a large garden and some chickens.
For Evan Bennet and his wife, Brandy, growing vegetables is just the beginning. Whatever they don’t consume fresh is canned or frozen.
Evan Bennet likes Roma, San Marzano and Hungarian heart tomatoes for canning and yellow pear and purple bumblebee cherry tomatoes for snacking on — the purple bumble bee variety tasting like candy.
A favorite for fresh eating is gold medal, a brilliant, orange, flushed red beefsteak variety perfect for sandwiches or with just coarse salt and black pepper.
Evan Bennet said his son, Remington, “loves tomatoes more than chocolate” and often gets a basket of cherry tomatoes at the store to snack on.
Climbing Mexican, sour gherkin cucumbers are also a favorite with his kids as the tiny fruits resembling a miniature watermelon taste like a cucumber with a lemony twist and are perfect eaten straight off the vine, like cherry tomatoes.
Okra is grown for gumbo.
A favorite melon is the strongly perfumed French melon, Charentais.
Jalapeño peppers are used to make pepper jelly.
Corbachi peppers, an heirloom variety from Turkey, resemble very long cayenne peppers, but are pale green, ripening to red, not hot and distinctively crunchy — perfect for pickling or frying.
Evan Bennet planted sunflowers for his daughter Amelia who loves to watch the bees and squirrels on them. The variety he grew this year reached 14-feet tall.
He made his simple but effective tomato cages by cutting livestock panels in 4-foot sections, then bent them in half lengthwise into an L shape. The open shape is very stable and allows easy access to the fruit.
The panels stack easily for winter storage and occupy very little space compared to the usual round ones.
Evan Bennet enjoys sharing his produce and knowledge with people and giving them new ideas about growing vegetables.
He said, “there is always something you can grow.”
He has lived all over the country and feels very fortunate he has been able, after 15 years, to come back to Walla Walla.
“It all is just a learning experience from trial and error,” Evan Bennet said. And he said he learns so much each year.