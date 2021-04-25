By Kate Frey
Lately, many of us are spending evenings at home. Gardens are not usually thought of as supplying evening entertainment, but night-blooming flowers can provide just that, and there is much to discover about these often-unappreciated plants.
With blooms that open at dusk and remain so until morning, their flowering schedule caters to their specific pollinators — moths. Some examples of evening blooming flowers are evening primroses (Oenothera), flowering tobacco (Nicotiana) and four-o’clocks (Mirabilis). Most are very easy to grow and benefit us and wildlife.
Evening primroses release pollen that bees avidly collect during daylight hours and nectar for moths at night. The blooms of flowering tobacco and four-o’clocks unfurl late afternoon or early evening and remain open until the next morning. At dusk the flowers seem poised for action and stand at attention. Fragrance and copious dilute nectar, held deeply in long floral tubes designed to exclude unwanted pollinators besides moths, is released at night.
When flowers are fully open, moths can instantly appear. Their long proboscis, much like a butterfly’s, is able to access deeply hidden nectar. Going out in the evening with a flashlight reveals a world usually little noticed. Hawk moths have large iridescent eyes readily visible with a flashlight as they dart from flower to flower.
Put chairs out to watch the nightly spectacle.
Moth caterpillars are a very important staple food for fledgling and adult birds, providing needed fats and protein. One nest of young birds can consume hundreds of caterpillars. Adding plants and flowers that cater to moths can help bird populations. Native plants are the best hosts for moth caterpillars, though adult moths will consume nectar from a range of flowers that cater to them.
There are many species of evening primroses. One of the showiest is Oenothera missouriensis, called Missouri evening primrose, a drought-resistant perennial native to the southern and central United States. It has plentiful and huge (3- to 5-inch-diameter) lemon-yellow blooms.
Not just showy, the large flowers unfurl each evening in only about 3-10 minutes at about 6-7 p.m., just in time for a glass of wine, and are a nightly event worth pulling up a chair to see. This species only grows about 8 inches high, with narrow,shiny green leaves and sprawls to 2-3 feet wide. It is ideal to include with other lawn-substitute plants.
The plant dies to the ground in the winter and should be cut back. Bees avidly visit the flowers for pollen during the day. Hawk and other moths visit by night.
A very drought-resistant evening primrose with huge white flowers and grey-green leaves is the tufted evening primrose, Oenothera caespitosa. It is native to the western United States and forms a neat tuft about 1 foot tall and about twice as wide. It blooms from spring though most of the summer.
Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana) is related to tobacco plants. Most of the cultivated varieties are from South America, though there are species native to North America. In our area, they are grown as annuals. All are highly attractive to moths.
The flowers partially close during the day and fully open in the evening. The deep-green leaves are large and sticky with an unattractive smell and are deer resistant.
A couple of common and showy varieties are Nicotiana alata grandiflora and N. sylvestris. There are a number of selections of N. alata with flowers ranging from white to green, pink and purple. These plants appreciate compost and regular water. Most are about 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Many, especially the white-flowered selections, are highly fragrant at night and can be grown in a container for this purpose.
The flowers are star shaped with long, constricted nectar tubes. The “Lime Green” selection is not fragrant. Nicotiana sylvestris is a giant among flowering tobaccos. Growing to 4 feet tall and a couple of feet wide, it has very large downward facing candelabras of highly scented flowers. This plant is a showstopper.
Petunias are closely related to flowering tobacco, and while the blooms are showy in the day, they fully open and release perfume in the evening catering to moths, their pollinators. Many of the modern hybrids are not fragrant or are only slightly so. The old-fashioned varieties are much larger and more robust. If plants become leggy, simply cut back by about half, water well and they should regrow.
Many people are familiar with (Mirabilis jalapa) four o’clock or marvel of Peru, colorful perennials that form a strong, tuberous root. Blooms open in early evening and close in the morning. Very colorful, these plants can self-perpetuate for many years.
A little-grown but good species native to the Southwest is called Angel’s Trumpets (Miribilis longiflora). It is about 2-3 feet tall and wide with exotic white blooms, showy purple-magenta throats and elongated stamens. The very long and graceful floral tubes cater to large moths. It is excellent in the drought-resistant garden. Both species produce lots of seed.