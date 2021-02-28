Story and photos by Kate Frey
We all love flowers in our gardens, and in floral arrangements. They brighten our houses and spirits, make wonderful gifts and bring the outdoors in. Flower arrangements can be formal or exuberant, bright colors or pastels; the only rule is to do what pleases you.
Individual blooms range in size from huge, like some zinnias, to delicate and surrounded by ferny foliage, like the romantically named love-in-a-mist (nigella). There is no limit.
Annual flowers are easy to grow and, lately, flower farms have become a popular business venture. Some, like Floret Flower Farm in Washington’s Skagit Valley, have especially beautiful and inspirational websites (floretflowers.com).
Yet, for all their beauty, there are a number of things to keep in mind to grow cut flowers successfully.
Annual flowers are inexpensive and easy to grow from seed or transplants. These plants grow quickly, and bloom fast. Annuals grown for cut flowers benefit from fertile, friable soil with compost and fertilizer added. Regular irrigation is important.
The correct annuals must be grown in appropriate seasons. Cool season or hardy annuals require cool growing temperatures. Early spring planting is best. Blooms occur in early summer. Summer annuals are not frost tolerant and should be planted in May.
Annual plants grown for cutting are often planted closely to get a lot of cutting material in a small area. Tall, narrow plants such as larkspur or the taller clarkias can be planted with a 6- to 8-inch space between plants. Larger plants, such as Shirley poppies or white lace flower (Orlaya), are spaced about 10 inches apart.
It is worth doing some research. Helpful recommendations can be found in the Johnny’s Selected Seeds Catalog (johnnyseeds.com). The idea is to fully use your bed space for maximum production.
There are so many flower varieties to choose from. How does one make a choice?
Seed catalogs offer an easy way to peruse the possibilities.
Plant a variety to ensure bloom all summer.
Form, size and shape of flowers are important to consider.
Daisy-type flowers, such as zinnias and black-eyed Susans, combine well with smaller flowers for contrast with flowers such as Celosia ‘Ruby Parfait’ and stems of dark leaved flowering basil.
Flowers with tall, vertical growth such as larkspur, Clarkia unguiculata and snapdragons are wonderful for contrasting form.
The lacy umbels of white lace flower (Orlaya) are a perfect filler.
The soft blue of ageratum flowers look great with white flowers or yellow.
A whole vase of delicate flowers like agrostemma, nigella, or the clover-like gomphrena is lovely. Even the trailing stems of nasturtium work well in arrangements.
Whatever the variety, avoid dwarfed plants. They are less robust and stems are short.
Some plants are tall and tend to flop, such as the pincushion flower (scabiosa) and agrostemma. Commercial cut flower growers often stretch a couple of layers of plastic netting horizontally over beds to hold flowers upright.
Whatever your choices, flowers will brighten your day.
Some possible annual flower choices:
Annuals, cool season/some winter hardy — bells of Ireland, calendula, cerinthe, Clarkia amoena, Clarkia unguiculata, cynoglossum, larkspur, nigella, pansy, poppies, scabiosa, sweet William, Orlaya, sweet peas, viola.
Annuals, summer season — China aster, ageratum, agrostemma, basil, bupleurum, Celosia “Ruby Parfait” and others, cosmos, gomphrena, marigold, phlox, Rudbeckia hirta, salvia, statice, straw flowers, nasturtiums, Saponaria, Poor Man’s Orchid (schizanthus), snapdragon, sunflower, zinnia.