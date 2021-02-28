If you know the comedy of Nathan Brannon, you might not be surprised to hear him touch on the subject of fish excrement.
In more than 20 years of standup work, he has explored brushes with the animal kingdom, particularly since his life took a more rural twist in 2016. That’s when Brannon left Los Angeles, via an inner-city Portland upbringing, for a permanent home in his wife’s native Walla Walla Valley.
Clips on his website link to his hilarious takes on a suburban standoff with an alpaca on his lawn and his “epitome of a mountain man” father-in-law who shot a bear with a flying stick. It also links to his podcast on interracial relationships, sparked by his marriage, and to a more recent addition — gardening tips posted on Instagram under his “dig_it_w_nate” account.
Which brings this full circle and to the basement workshop of Brannon’s home south of Eastgate. There, the topic of fish poop is no setup for a punchline.
A tank of goldfish of varying sizes sits at the end of a work station filled with an array of plant starts — two types of bell peppers, potatoes, garlic, huckleberries, basil, chili peppers, even a sprout from a hay bale. Some grow in pots, some in beakers as cuttings that have been transferred, and yet others in larger containers on the floor under a light system specially rigged along the wall to help them grow.
Aquaponics, a process that ultimately converts fish waste into fertilizer by creating an ecosystem similar to what naturally occurs in streams, has become a passion for Brannon as the pandemic takes him from a road warrior for funny to a guy who grows plants to save money.
It’s a different way to connect across his social media platforms as fans and friends, too, find themselves in the midst of professional or personal transformation.
Perhaps no one can understand the hardship of uncertainty quite like a comedian, he said.
“If you don’t get a gig, you’re just broke,” he said.
Sometimes even when you do get a gig, the cost of traveling to perform can be overwhelming. Brannon recalled nights he slept in his car instead of a hotel or one occasion when he traveled by bus to swerve around the cost of a plane ticket to Madison, Wisconsin, for a performance.
Navigating success is hard on an empty stomach.
“If you can’t eat, upward mobility is pretty much impossible.”
Brannon considers himself lucky despite being thrown off course. His wife, Kirsten, works as a nurse, and he’s able to be home to help their son, Rowan, navigate kindergarten.
When crowds can gather again for performances, wBrannon feels confident a place on the stage will be there for him. For lesser-known comics, this period is wrought with uncertainty — thus inspiring the shift he’s made on his platforms to offer useful tips and tools to show people they can grow, too.
“Right now, it’s hard to justify telling jokes,” Brannon said. “We all need to be trying to figure out how to make things better for everyone.”
Although his green thumb was cultivated at an early age from his mother and auntie, he wasn’t exactly loud and proud about it in the comedy routines that led to his title as Portland’s Funniest Person in 2012 and the winner two years later of the Seattle International Comedy Competition.
“I’ve always been into gardening,” Brannon explained. “But you can’t tell other comedians that. They’ll rip you to shreds.”
During the pandemic, though, he is no different than the hordes of people who turned to gardening in their downtime.
Report after report in 2020 showed the resurgence of the activity with a global spike in seed purchases not seen since the Great Depression. Demand was also reported for garden herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and other pesticides.
The trend drew comparisons to “Victory Gardens,” made famous during both world wars as a way for private citizens to turn their properties into food sources and stave off supply chain shortages through self-sufficiency. In this case, it became a new or bolstered activity for furloughed employees with time or those working from home as other activities shuttered around them.
According to the latest market research provided by marketing firm Axiom, the trend isn’t going anywhere. The Minneapolis company’s Gardening Insights Survey revealed 86% of homeowners plan to continue gardening in 2021. Nearly half, 47%, of respondents said they will plant more and expand their garden spaces this year. Another 40% said they will plant the same amount as 2020.
For Brannon, unable to tour and share the joy of laughter as a professional comedian, the transition has caused him to look deeper into his own talent.
“When the pandemic hit, I thought a lot about just being a dad and just being a family man,” he reflected. “If you never made a penny, never had a job, how would you feed your family?
“There’s a way to do it that’s virtually free.”
Financial hardship has also been a familiar topic in Brannon’s comedy, by the way.
During a bit about paying for his 2012 wedding, he joked that he was the stripper at his own bachelor party.
“My credit score’s the same as my sleep number,” he told the audience.
At home, growing food is the “ultimate pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps” approach to overcoming food adversity.
In the Brannon home, an estimated 90-95% of the growing operation that spans the basement workshop to the covered back porch and into the yard benefits from repurposed materials.
“I don’t even know what’s garbage,” Kirsten Brannon quipped. “I’m scared to throw anything away.”
Yogurt containers make perfect starter cups for seeds. Pots sit atop reusable storage container lids in place of planter saucers. Friends and fans help provide containers and are often gifted with produce in exchange. A tiny cutting has even been transferred to start new life inside a shotgun shell.
What once was a wooden fence has been repurposed into new grow kits Brannon builds and sells. The $50 kits include a box installed with grow lights over the top, plus a 6-inch pot and sample of seeds to start growing microgreens and herbs indoors.
In December, Brannon turned a portion of the proceeds into donations of hand warmers and other items for the city of Walla Walla’s Sleep Center, which provides temporary shelter for people without homes.
Brannon continues to hone his knowledge in the Washington State University Extension Home Horticulture Training Program, covering everything from diagnosing plant problems and lawn and weed care to plant pathology and invasive species in a roughly 16-week schedule.
In the process of cultivating his skills, he has developed a sense of community. Neighbors next door, across the street and up the block garden, too, and share resources and tips. He hopes to see the creation of more community gardens, particularly as the pandemic’s effects on employment weaken access to food and burgeoning numbers of people line up for help at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.
He happily gives produce to those who need it.
It is important to Brannon that his followers also understand that growing food is possible without a yard.
“I grew up in apartments my whole life,” he said. Balcony gardens and indoor growing can all contribute to food resources.
Meanwhile, separated from traditional audiences for comedy, he’s discovered new connections through his Twitter, Instagram and YouTube outreach. It’s given him a different perspective on what it means to be a comedian.
Writing a good joke is not easy. It has rhythm. The words and rhetoric are important. A comedian, Brannon has been told, has 90 seconds from walking onstage to connect with the audience. Everything feels like it’s on the line if you bomb.
Growing is different. “It’s nice to have something where you either do it right or you do it wrong,” he said.
“If you have a bad show at least your plants are still alive.”
In a way, his shift toward audience development in gardening is how he can help people in his own industry at a time when getting a fan base back, paying for travel and supporting oneself feels harder than ever.
“That’s why I grow potatoes.”