Spring is a time of renewal and change, and here at Lifestyles magazine it’s no different. This month marks a shift for us as managing editor Jedidiah Maynes moves into a full-time reporting position with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and Annette Potter takes the magazine reins.
Annette, who is also news editor of the Union-Bulletin newspaper now, comes to Walla Walla with many years of experience in publishing, including magazine work. She was most recently managing editor of The Cordova Times, a weekly newspaper in Alaska. But her roots are in this region. She was born in Walla Walla and spent most of her childhood in the Tri-Cities. She has family in Dixie and looks forward to the next page in her career with the U-B and Lifestyles.
Speaking of pages, I’m excited for you to dive into this issue! We have some great home and garden features this month as well as some of the usual columns.
Walla Walla writer Vicki Hillhouse writes about local comedian Nathan Brannon and his pandemic shift to focus on aquaponics and gardening. See that story on Page 13.
Our own gardening expert Kate Frey has two features in this issue. One offers advise on growing cut flowers, including her tips on some great varieties to choose among (Page 10). Kate also writes about a long-time farming family in Walla Walla in Valley Farms (Page 18). The Ferrels focus on seeds now but they’ve been growing goods in the rich Walla Walla ground since 1864.
Staff writer Karlene Ponti provides another treat with her look into a 1930s home in the Valley renovated by the Thompson family (Page 21). Greg Lehman’s photos of the house are gorgeous, and I’m quite jealous of the family’s custom wood-fired hot tub in the backyard. Check it out!
The issue wraps up with another day trip by staffer Jeff Petersen, who takes us above the typical winter fog in the Walla Walla Valley on a journey into the Blue Mountains above Milton-Freewater (Page 26).
And don’t miss our April calendar on Page 30. You’ll be happy to see many more activities returning to the Valley as businesses and organizations adapt to pandemic restrictions and find creative ways to bring back events and things to do for residents and visitors alike.
Thanks for joining us, and next month you’ll meet new managing editor Annette Potter here. Enjoy!