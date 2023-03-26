The French term “charcuterie” refers to a delicatessen specializing in cured meat and meat dishes, or the products sold in this type of shop.
In recent years charcuterie boards—palettes of finger foods arranged in a deliberate and simultaneously random fashion—have become extremely popular and likely inspired the equally delicious butter board trend.
Some jest that charcuterie’s current popularity is owing partially to millennials’ affinity for Lunchables, kids' snack packages that were released nationally in 1989 after having graced Seattle with their presence a year earlier.
They usually include cheese, meat, crackers, etc., although a common favorite is the pizza Lunchable.
It’s difficult not to like a cutting board covered in delicious bites, unless you don’t like your food to touch. So, Lunchables can’t take all the credit—people tend to love food, especially that which is aesthetically pleasing.
Food should look lush and natural according to Karla Castillo, owner of Palette Walla Walla, a small business creating charcuterie boards for a variety of purposes in Walla Walla and in surrounding areas.
There's nothing like looking at a spread of bite-sized refreshments and not being sure where to start.
Once you get past the initial wonderment at the choices set before you, you can focus on the distinct elements.
A rustic array of vegetables, meats, berries, cheeses and garnishes sends the eyes on an adventure across the expanse.
Each time you look at it, you notice something new.
That's the goal, says Castillo, who aims to create an experience with each board she assembles.
After going to culinary school in California and becoming a pastry chef, she discovered she had a wheat allergy.
Needless to say, working in a restaurant or bakery with wheat flour billowing all around wasn't ideal, especially with two Saint Bernards at home to which she was also allergic.
Castillo had to pick her poison.
So, she found office work, which she says has been good.
She excels in organizational skills, making her current position as the office manager at the Walla Walla YWCA a great fit.
She also loves the mission and the people involved.
Before charcuterie became as popular as it is now, Castillo was assembling boards for events.
She created charcuterie boards for her wedding in 2014 and made one for a Halloween party, where she was told she should make them professionally.
So, she did. In March 2022, she set up the small business and began posting her work to Instagram with the username _palette_ww.
Castillo has since been creating custom charcuterie boards in multiple sizes as well as charcuterie cups and small bites like mini cheese wheels stacked with meats and other goodies.
When it comes to style, more is better, she says.
The boards she creates are intended to be packed with real food, not necessarily just a light snack.
She aims to create something that everyone at the party can dig into and enjoy.
While she uses some pastry tools such as luster dust (an edible shimmer powder) and gold leaf, each board is made of a variety of substantial foods including vegetables, breads, fruits, cheeses and meats.
Charcuterie may look random, but there is a deliberate layering process involved, at least in Castillo's case.
The layers are intended to avoid squishing the more fragile ingredients and to make the platter dimensional and abundant.
Greens are laid out on the bottom of the board toward the edges, and cured meat follows.
A piece of honeycomb goes near the middle, and cheeses are placed across the board, sliced or in larger pieces depending on the type.
After that, crackers, vegetables, fruits and garnishes are layered in clusters—but not too neatly—to create a miniature feast reminiscent of a Rennaissance still life.
Some people like a clean, minimalist presentation.
The wide variety of textures, shapes and colors in Castillo's creations makes them anything but neat.
Each board is different depending on what a customer requests and what is in season at the time.
"I like to get wild with it," she says. "I like to get custom. I think that's what I really like to do; I like for people to come to me with requests...and then just go for it."
The four sizes offered for packaging and delivery are individual, double, 4-6 people and 8-12 people. There is a discount for providing a board.
As far as catering goes, Castillo has done spreads for events of 80 or so people and would like to do more of those.
Grazing tables for larger events often involve several tiers of food, each layered with the attention paid to the smaller boards.
Even so, it doesn’t take as long to put one of these together as you might think.
One charcuterie board may take about an hour to put together, says Castillo.
A larger setup takes around two hours, which still doesn’t seem very long considering the intricate presentation.
When possible, Castillo sources her ingredients from local businesses like Hayshaker Farms and Chesed Farms.
Not only does this support local commerce, but it also cuts shipping costs, she says.
She may not be doing exactly what she imagined she would, but Walla Walla has turned out to be the wonderful small community she was hoping for.
She has especially enjoyed being part of the wine and food scene that could only be found here.
“I was originally going to move to Spokane...but they didn’t have as robust a food scene as we do,” she says, “We have a lot of really great local people who are really talented and I think that that’s been the best part, is just working with them.”
Castillo hopes to continue growing the venture, adding things as she goes such as wine and cheese pairing classes.
She’s still surprised there wasn’t a business like hers already, but she’s happy to fill the need.
Palette Walla Walla can be reached at events@paletteww.com or (509)730-1078.
