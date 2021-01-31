Story by Karlene Ponti, courtesy photos
You’ve met the person you’ve always dreamed of, you’re in love and you’re planning your big day.
Then COVID-19 crashes the party. Such a rude guest.
A 2020 and early 2021 wedding, like everything else, has had to adapt to the conditions brought on by the global pandemic.
Instead of 200 friends, now maybe you can invite five or maybe everyone is on Zoom.
But what about that cake?
Traditionally, the cake table has a large, tiered and decorated cake in the center, then several sheet cakes to make sure all guests get enough frosting and fun. This year, of course, is still different.
Brides and bakers still need to be flexible as well as resilient.
At Southgate Center Market, cake decorator Jan Taylor said many are just not getting an elaborate wedding cake. There’s no need.
What some are doing, she said, is to go ahead and get married, then plan for a 2021 wedding reception, guests, cake and all.
“They may get a simple, 8-inch round. When they get married, the guests can’t even sit at the same tables. So they’re going to wait. Then it’s going to get busy, double with those who are planning for 2021 and all the people from 2020.”
This continues a trend that was already in play, going for a smaller cake rather than the large, multi-tiered ones.
Walla Walla Cake Guy, Jeremy Loux, front end manager at John’s Wheatland Bakery, said, “We’re seeing a lot of smaller cakes for weddings. I’ve been pretty flexible with how much notice they need to give ... and if they need to postpone.”
Overall, orders for wedding cakes of any size were way down from 2019. Hopes are for a much better 2021 than last year.
Another thing he’s noticed was that instead of a large cakes, couples are often ordering a number of smaller pastries.
“It’s definitely been small cakes, centerpiece cakes and some cupcakes. We’re selling party cakes, not full sheets. A couple of orders have been postponed. The rest of the bakery has definitely been up. Our Thanksgiving was the biggest we’ve had.”
The pent up demand for wedding cakes, for friends and family and time spent with loved ones may make a glorious 2021, or whenever we move into a post-pandemic reality.
Until then, maybe the lovely couple can help themselves to more.