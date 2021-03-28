By Catie McIntyre Walker / Photos by Greg Lehman
He’s the dad who asks the unsuspecting, surprised clerk where to find butane for his teenage son’s torch — for toasting the peaks of meringue on his son’s lemon meringue pie, of course.
The home kitchen of Damien and Rachna Sinnott is filled with aromas, from the spices used in the South Asian Indian fare Rachna grew up with to house-smoked salmon that’s a reminder of Damien’s youth growing up in Ketchikan, Alaska.
There’s also the sweet smell of pies and chocolate lava cakes baked by the couple’s two children, 16-year-old Kai and Shaila, age 13.
In 1989, Damien came to Walla Walla to attend Whitman College. Damien and Rachna both graduated in 1993 and left the Valley to attend graduate school.
They had no idea that one day they would return to make Walla Walla their home when, in 2006, Rachna accepted a job at their alma mater.
Damien took a few years off to recover from his time as a litigator and to care for their then 2-year-old son and newborn daughter.
Damien later accepted a position working on government affairs and public policy for the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. Now he is director of business services at Washington State University Tri-Cities campus.
Damien’s earliest memories of cooking were with his mother making Nestlé Toll House cookies and licking the beaters. This would be his only experience in the kitchen until his junior year in college, when he studied in Vienna, Austria, and realized he needed to cook for himself.
With one pot, one large spoon, and a two-burner hot plate, Damien made lots of pasta with red sauce to keep away the hunger pangs. It was in law school where he elevated his cooking repertoire by procrastinating his studies and instead watching cooking shows and preparing recipes out of cooking magazines.
Growing up in a small town in Southeast Alaska, Damien was an avid fisherman. Although he wasn’t a game hunter, he still has an appreciation for the value of being in nature and gathering your food.
Living in Alaska meant few opportunities to try international cuisines until he was in college and met his soon-to-be wife, Rachna. She exposed Damien to the diversity of other flavors, starting with her mother’s Indian dishes and then exploring Ethiopian, Thai and other multicultural flavors.
Today, with the pandemic quarantine continuing, the Sinnotts’ kitchen is the center for experimenting with exotic bill o’ fare from favorite restaurants they miss due to limited travel.
Damien has been working from home instead of commuting to the Tri-Cities campus, which has given him more time to recreate some of their restaurant favorites. Such dishes include Cantonese appetizers and small plates known as dim sum and traditional ramen, a Japanese noodle soup with house-made broth.
Living in Walla Walla has given Damien the appreciation for authentic Mexican ingredients, inspiring him to attend a tamale-making class at Walla Walla Community College.
He set a goal to recreate the pozole he was introduced to at a Mexican Independence Day celebration at Walla Walla’s St. Patrick Catholic Church. Now Damien is feeling pretty accomplished with his version of this traditional stew made with hominy, vegetables and meat.
Although Damien admits it doesn’t “hold a candle” to the bowl of pozole he bought from the abuela who tried to cover her smile when he added a generous, potent scoop of chile de árbol salsa — made with small red peppers known for their high heat index.
Also with quarantine, television has played an inspiring role for Kai and Shaila to get creative in the kitchen, as the family that watches television together, cooks together.
The Sinnott family is a fan of the Great British Bake Off and old episodes of Master Chef Junior, with son, Kai, inspired to bake cakes, pies and an impressive lemon and blueberry cheesecake. Daughter, Shaila, has found her niche in the kitchen crafting barista-quality beverages.
Of course, a cook is only as good as his or her tools, including outdoor tools, and Damien is prepared. He owns three smokers — an electric Little Chief-brand for fish, a large propane smoker for brisket (and everything else), and a small charcoal smoker he uses to prove (mostly to himself) that he isn’t lazy and can smoke fish and meats the “old school” way.
There’s also “Guido,” the pizza oven Damien built, designed and redesigned himself using 100-year-old bricks that were once part of West Main Street in front of the former Pastime restaurant, now the new home of Passatempo.vHe feels this connection to Walla Walla’s history and Italian culture gives the pizza oven some authenticity and credibility.
His other outdoor tools include a basic propane grill and a large plancha (a flat-top griddle used in Spanish cooking).
And, of course, while cooking in Walla Walla, local wines are a part of Damien’s food pairing, as the food and wine scene was a perk when drawing Damien and Rachna back to their old college town.
There’s also a personal side to living in wine country, pairing local wines made by friends and neighbors. El Conquistador from Isenhower Cellars, a tempranillo, is a tasty pairing with Damien’s mushroom and sausage paella, and Old School Syrah, made by Steve Wells at Time & Direction Wines, is a go-to with many foods.
Damien admits he can’t sing or play an instrument and lives in a professional world revolving around rules and order. However, for him, cooking is a creative outlet where he can mix and match exotic dishes based on his tastes.
When Damien isn’t in the kitchen, he writes a bit of haiku poetry and prose about the food he prepares. His word-smithing and the photos of his delicious creations can be found on the Facebook page: Walla Walla Kitchen Peeps.
“Do not overthink it. Do not waste it. Do not let the warm gooey cheese filling congeal. Just appreciate it for what it is. Just enjoy the moment. Just eat.”