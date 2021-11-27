As the holidays rapidly approach, there are still many ways to enjoy local traditions. Many events that were forced to take a year off in 2020 because of the pandemic are back and jollier than ever. Now is the time to immerse oneself in all the small town charm Walla Walla has to offer in the winter. Here are five activities or events happening this season that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
1. Pick up a tree at Klicker Christmas Tree FarmNothing says tradition quite like visiting Klicker Christmas Tree Farm. Founded 70 years ago by Dave and Don Klicker, the tree farm remains run by the family and has seen four to five generations of customers enjoying their beautiful Christmas trees. The tree farm opened up for the 2021 season the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 26.
Klicker offers a variety of well-assorted Christmas trees, including 15 to 16 foot tall trees in half a dozen varieties, and table toppers. Tree stands are also sold on-site. These can be brought back annually, and Klicker employees assist customers with securing their tree to the stand.
Mike Klicker helps run the day-to-day operations of the business and expressed gratitude that the business has been able to remain at relatively normal operation levels because it takes place entirely outside. Klicker was able to remain open last season, and this season the farm was able to remain open by making precautions following all Washington state coronavirus guidelines.
“We have added things, like you don’t have to go inside and pay if you don’t want to anymore. We added either curbside pickup or deliveries to houses,” said Mike Klicker.
Mike Klicker has been involved with the business for close to 50 years and has witnessed the impact this business has around the holidays and the traditions it holds for many members of the community.
“My dad and uncle started it approximately 70 years ago… and for a fair chunk of that time we had reindeer on the lot and we had a Mr. and Mrs. Claus that actually looked the part,” said Mike Klicker. “So, it’s been a longstanding tradition in the valley.”
Klicker Christmas Tree Farm is located next to Klicker Berries and Antiques at 3300 E Isaacs Avenue. For other Christmas tree offerings, check out Bachtold’s Christmas Trees at 515 Fern Avenue.
2. Watch (or participate in) the Holiday Parade of LightsEnjoy a light show to brighten the streets of Walla Walla on Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. The Downton Walla Walla Foundation’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back this year and sure to lift the spirits of any spectator.
The parade was forced to take a break last year due to the pandemic, and in its place came the Parade of Lights Driving Tour, put on by it’s new sponsor Nelson Construction. Macy’s sponsored its final Holiday Parade of Lights in 2019 prior to it’s closure from the downtown Walla Walla space in early 2020.
One hundred and five Walla Walla and College Place residents submitted entries to be included on the maps for the driving tour, creating a total of eight driving routes ranging from an hour to over 80 minutes long. While the driving tour was a hit, creating large traffic jams in certain areas, this year’s parade will be back in its original form.
The parade is set to travel east on Alder Street to Palouse Street, from Palouse Street to Main Street and from Main Street to Fifth Avenue.
Any groups are “invited to light up and line up for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. Held on the first Saturday of December, this event features a huge variety of lit entries, and thousands of viewers in the holiday mood,” says the event description on the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation webpage.
The entry deadline for the parade is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November, 29. There will be judges awarding first, second and third place to parade participants. Judging will not be based on categories as it was in years past, and only three total awards are up for grabs.
For more information about the parade and entry details, visit the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation website.
3. Attend Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend or a holiday winemaker dinnerMultiple Walla Walla area wineries are once again hosting the Holiday Barrel Weekend from December 3 through December 5. This three day event is full of food, music, and most importantly, wine.
This event is an opportunity to sample future releases straight from the barrel and to enjoy all the different establishments’ holiday decorations. Some of the participating wineries include Long Shadows Vintners, Foundry Vineyards, Barons Winery, Revelry Vintners, L’Ecole Winery and Canvasback Winery.
Visit Walla Walla Valley Wine for more information on the Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend.
Another way to kick off the holiday season, again filled with wine and good food, is to attend an annual holiday winemaker dinner.
At a winemaker dinner, the background of the winery hosting the event is introduced as well as the winery’s winemaker. Each course of the dinner is paired with a different wine, and the winemaker and assistant winemaker talk about the background of different wines or explains why it pairs well with a certain meal.
Canoe Ridge Vineyard will be hosting their holiday winemaker dinner on Saturday, December 18 at their tasting room in the downtown area. A four-course meal will be prepared by the Waterbrook Winery Culinary team and paired with Canoe Ridge exclusive wines.
Canoe Ridge Vineyard tasting room manager Blair Mayfield Gibbard explained that the vineyard hasn’t been able to host any sort of winemaker dinner since 2019 due to the pandemic.
“We usually try to do it a couple times a year, but we haven’t been able to because of COVID-19, so this is our first one in a couple of years and we’re so excited for it,” Gibbard said.
Gibbard explained that to put on this event, the vineyard must follow any local or CDC health guidelines.
“We usually only have the people that make reservations together sit together, unless people feel comfortable sitting with other people,” Gibbard said. “We try to social distance people and just have a good time, but still following all guidelines.”
Attendees of a holiday winemaker dinner will learn about the history of a winery and its wines offered, while enjoying the products and joyful ambience.
4. Go to the ‘Tis the Season special concertJoin the Walla Walla Symphony on December 3 at 7:00 p.m. for the special concert, ‘Tis the Season. This two-hour concert will feature vocalist Gail Pettis, musician Mark Brown, and many more.
Mark Brown, who plays the piano, trumpet, mouth harp and is a vocalist, has been involved with the ‘Tis the Season concert since the beginning. Brown has written a number of songs for the concert, including a piece called “‘Tis the Season,” that was eventually used as the title of the concert. Brown explained that songs performed at the concert are a combination of traditional Christmas songs and a number of new tunes.
Brown has written a new song that will be performed at this year’s concert called, “It Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without You.” He described it as “an old 40’s-style Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” type of piece performed by three female voices.
The special concert rotates benefiting different nonprofit organizations. While the pandemic forced the concert to take a year off, this year, the Walla Walla Symphony is the beneficiary and is helping to put on the concert.
“It is a lot of fun,” Brown said. “For some people, they’ve told us that the holiday for them starts when we do this concert. So, it’s become a tradition for a lot of people.”
According to their website, the Walla Walla Symphony is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons attending a live performance in-person as of September 21, 2021.
“All musicians need to be vaccinated and all audience members need to show proof of vaccination,” Brown said.
Visit the Walla Walla Symphony website for more information about the event.
5. Enjoy the snow and communityWhile the pandemic has prevented us from being able to do a lot of things, being outside, fortunately, is not one of them.
This holiday season, get outside and celebrate the winter wonderland the greater Walla Walla area has to offer. From sledding at Andie’s Prairie or Pioneer Park to cross country skiing at Bennington Lake or in the Blue Mountains, there are so many fun outdoor activities to take part in that are sure to fulfill anyone’s holiday spirit. Even a simple stroll down Main Street or through the residential streets to view the holiday lights is sure to lift your mood.
Take this holiday season to turn inwards and appreciate the abundance of small community traditions surrounding us, or start a new tradition of your own. Big or small, these neighborhood traditions have the power to brighten even the “Scroogiest” of spirits.
Many streets in certain Walla Walla neighborhoods have individual annual holiday traditions they take part in. Long-time Walla Walla resident Keith Farrington shared one of his favorite holiday traditions in his neighborhood.
“Ours is—perhaps one of several—streets in Walla Walla that put out luminaria bags containing lit candles along our sidewalks on Christmas Eve,” said Farrington. “We have probably participated in this activity 30 successive years, maybe missing a year or two along the way when we simply weren’t here for the holidays. Almost all of our neighbors participate in this event, despite the neighborhood turnover over time that one would expect, and it is really quite an impressive sight to look out our window at the several blocks… and see the sidewalks highlighted in this fashion.”
This December, get outside, bask in the community, and enjoy your holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.