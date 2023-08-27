The first thing one notices when walking into Russ Kroum’s workshop, located near his Walla Walla home, is wood.
This, after all, is where he creates the wooden art that he sells at Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market. There is wood, in various stages of artistic use, all over the place.
There are pieces of wood leaning against every one of his walls. There is wood on tables. There is wood on table saws. Some of the wood appears to be in random chunks. Other wood, like the pieces on the table saw, are half-completed works of art.
Then, there is the wood hanging on his walls. Displayed there are some of his finest, completed pieces of art.
At least, that’s what someone could assume by looking at them. It turns out, however, that’s not the case at all.
“Those are my mistakes,” he said. “I put them up for inspiration.”
At first glance, these “mistakes” look perfect.
There’s a beautiful carved image of an eagle, an impressive — and functional — clock, and a tasteful plaque noting the date of his marriage to his wife, among many other pieces.
It’s hard to find fault in any of these.
“Look closer,” he said.
He then pointed to the clock and said that the circle is not even and is wider in some areas. This can’t be unseen after it is pointed out.
The eagle, as it turns out, is nearly perfect. But it was part of a larger piece he was not able to salvage, Kroum said.
But what about the plaque?
“My wife doesn’t like the shade I used,” he explained.
OK, so that last one is a matter of taste. Still, Kroum said every piece is something he wouldn’t ever put up for sale.
So he displays them where he will see them every day.
“It reminds me of where I started, and it reminds me of what not to do,” he said.
Coming to Walla Walla, finding his passion
Kroum moved to Walla Walla when he was 12 years old after his father, who was from the area, retired from the military.
Since then, Kroum has been here, except when he was serving in the U.S. Navy. It was during this time away that he started working with wood.
“In 1977, I apprenticed at a cabinet shop down in California, while I was in the Navy,” he said. “I walked down to a cabinet shop, and I told the guy I would work for free, just to stay busy and learn a skill. He said, "sure.'”
After seeing Kroum’s natural talent, the shop owner terminated this agreement.
“That lasted three days,” Kroum said. “He said, ‘You can’t work for free,’ and he started paying me. He sponsored me into the union apprentice program.”
Later, Kroum moved back to Walla Walla after leaving the Navy. Eventually, he chose a career in public service, becoming a firefighter with the Walla Walla Fire Department, a job he kept for more than three decades.
He still used his carpentry skills during his time as a firefighter.
“A little bit, but not a lot,” he said. But then he followed that up with, "I built three houses.”
His art
Every Saturday, Kroum can be found at the Walla Walla farmers market, selling his wooden pieces of art.
He used to make extremely detailed, hand-carved wooden sculptures. He still has a variety of these displayed in his workshop. Now, he uses tools and software to carve images into wood and color that wood.
He specializes in American flags. He loves to add emblems of the various branches of the U.S. military to the flag. And now, he has come up with a new item. A flag with a circle cut out of it, providing a place to inlay a wooden medallion.
He has a bunch of medallions to choose from, including ones for all the local high schools.
Kroum also accepts custom orders.
While he is flexible, he does have a preferred theme for his work.
“Most of my creations I want to be patriotic, public service oriented, or faith based,” he said. “That’s where I try to go with it.”
He does make exceptions for useful items, such as cutting boards and lazy susans.
“If it’s utilitarian, I’ll make those too,” he said. “That’s not my primary thing. I’ve done a few of them and I enjoy them.”
Much of his work is done with wine barrel lids. These take a lot of work before he even starts carving them. They arrive in less than stellar condition. He breaks them apart and reassembles them.
Selling his work
Since retirement, Kroum has enjoyed making art, though, he only started selling it at the farmers market last year.
Kroum has wooden goods priced from $15 to $150.
“It [the business] just sort of developed,” he said. “I wanted a shop so that I could tinker. But I didn’t know I would have a little business going with it.”
His desire to improve his workshop led him to start selling his work.
“One of the reasons I started selling at the farmers market is I wanted another machine,” Kroum said, “and my wife said, ‘If you can make enough money selling to afford it, OK.’”
He said he has sold more than enough to do that.
“I have earned enough to buy a laser machine,” he said. “That will add another dimension to my work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.