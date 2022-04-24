Hollows can be scary. And they can be beautiful.
In Washington Irving’s classic tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Ichabod Crane is pursued by the Headless Horseman. The story is set in a secluded glen. Ghosts and hauntings abound.
In the Appalachians, hollows are called “hollers.” The tall tale describes how people would yell back and forth over the mountains from holler to holler.
Hollers there tend to contain salt-of-the-earth, down-on-their-luck, Mr. Microphone-for-lungs people.
Examples are Hell’s Holler in North Carolina or Piedy Holler in Tennessee, places with a strong sense of community and pride of place.
Hollows in southeastern Washington are different. They tend to be full of prosperous wheat farmers who let their tractors do the hollering.
Our hollows offer alluring views. Besides farm equipment, the only sounds are the cry of a hawk riding thermals and the wind whistling tunes.
Where I grew up, in western Oregon, we had valleys with rain-choked creeks and rivers carrying their burdens to the sea.
I heard the word “hollow” only once. After watching me plow through three helpings at Thanksgiving, Grandma said I had a hollow leg.
My quest to learn more about hollows leads me off the beaten path. I drive State Highway 124 east through Waitsburg and turn south on Lower Hogeye Road.
Barns along the road catch my eye. Some barns are “air conditioned,” their tin roofs torn off by the wind. Others are freshly painted and standing proud against the elements.
Rows of pines climb hillsides otherwise dominated by lush green winter wheat.
Horses “out standing in their field” soak in spring sunshine.
“Farm art,” tire tracks making random patterns, grace arching hillsides.
The first hollow I reach is Bundy. The road follows a meandering stream that churns with runoff the color of chocolate milk.
Uplands soar.
A hollow, I find, is more compact and intimate than a valley. A hollow has a stream that may go dry when summer sun flexes its muscles.
A valley has a larger creek or river, such as the Touchet, that flows in a long depression between hills and generally runs year-round.
The Bundy Hollow Road curves ever upward into the Blue Mountain foothills. Cloud shadows race me toward the eastern horizon. I drive slow. The clouds win.
The early March weather is balmy. Whitetail deer bound from their staff meeting beside a stream to a secluded ridgetop.
I reach a primitive road sign and, not wanting to press my luck, turn around. The Prius has about the same clearance as a slug.
I backtrack and explore Dustin Hollow Road. Winter wheat turns the rolling hills a shimmering green. Beauty abounds in the tucked-away humps, dunes and slopes.
A herd of mule deer loiters in the creek bottom, gathered close to shelter from buffeting wind. Not as shy as whitetail, they let me pass without bounding away.
Soon I reach another primitive road sign and turn around. No need to high center far from help.
I backtrack again, then loop over a pass where winter wheat thrives. Cumulus clouds do chin-ups on the horizon.
Descending to Payne Hollow Road, I pass green and brown fields. Pine tree soldiers climb ridges single file.
Vistas of the Touchet River Valley unfold as the road follows the hollow north before spilling onto State Highway 124 west of Dayton.
This is a small sample of the many hollows in the roly-poly wheatlands that await weekend explorers. I highly recommend them. Just watch out for the Headless Horseman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.