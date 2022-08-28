When the first white people came to the Walla Walla Valley and environs, they encountered members of the local tribes, who had been living in the area for thousands of years. The tribes they met demonstrated a rich cultural and artistic heritage, which has continued to the present.
One place to experience some of the art and artifacts they created is at Fort Walla Walla Museum in Walla Walla. The museum houses more than 250 Indian artifacts including beadwork, basketry, weaving, clothing, regalia, photographs and documents.
They are preserved and on display in the Entrance Building and the Indian Peoples Gallery of the museum.
Many of those artifacts came from the Lloyd Family Collection, donated to the museum in 2005 through the Bertha Lloyd estate and other members of the Lloyd family.
The collection includes important resources for bringing Indian-related history and stories to visitors, presenting an inclusive historical perspective that allows the museum to tell the stories of all the inhabitants who have, and still do, called the Walla Walla Valley home.
But while the artifacts themselves are significant in their own right, they also represent the story of an unusually positive relationship between the tribes and a family of settlers.
The Lloyds, who settled just west of Waitsburg in the 1850s, negotiated a treaty with Big Thunder, a leader of the Palouse people, guaranteeing tribal people continued access to their traditional campsite on the Lloyd’s property. This gesture led to more than eight decades of positive interaction with regional tribes.
For more information about the Lloyds, the illustrated book Soldiers, Pioneers & Indian People by Laura Schulz, Paul Franzmann and James Payne tells their story and showcases their artifacts, stories and documents, highlighting their relationship with the tribes. The book is available in local bookstores and at the Fort Walla Walla Museum store.
Fort Walla Walla Museum has also formed a strong partnership with the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation in Mission, Oregon. More than just a museum, Tamástslikt celebrates the traditions of Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla Tribes. They showcase tribal artifacts and special exhibits, as well as cultural events.
The gift shop at the Institute also features unique handcrafted items by Tribal members. Exclusive Pendleton blanket designs feature historical patterns. Traditional Tribal shirts, dresses, and shawls are also in stock.
For more information, hours, and special events, visit the Institute’s website at tamastslikt.org.
For a more contemporary example of the ongoing tradition of indigenous craftsmanship and art, Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is a nonprofit organization at CTUIR aimed at providing opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.
Recognizing art as an intrinsic and essential element of Native American culture, Crow’s Shadow is committed to helping people, young and old, develop their artistic gifts and skills. Through a variety of professional and educational services, they strive to give dedicated artists a strong voice while also providing a conduit to the mainstream art world.
With an emphasis on contemporary, fine-art printmaking, the institute also plays host to a variety of traditional arts workshops throughout the year, including classes in basket weaving/twining, keyhole, horse mask making and beadwork.
Classes are taught by members of the community who want to share their knowledge of traditional techniques. Traditional arts workshops are generally offered over a two-day period, and supplies are included with registration for the workshop.
For more information on Crow’s Shadow Institute, visit its website at crowsshadow.org.
