I learned how to alpine ski at Spout Springs Ski Area east of Weston, Oregon, when I was 8 years old. Spout Springs has been closed since 2018, but I’m looking forward to skiing some familiar trails just down the road this winter with my now 8-year-old son thanks to the “Blues Crew.”
The crew involves Blue Mountain Land Trust volunteers who have spent thousands of hours rehabilitating Nordic trails at Horseshoe Prairie near Weston to make them safer, more clearly marked and navigable. Lifestyles reporter Gwendolyn Elliott has the full trail report on Page 9 after a chance encounter with Linda Herbert, president of Blue Mountain Land Trust, on the ski trail herself last season.
This is one of our many fall, outdoor-adventure stories in the pages of this month’s edition of Lifestyles magazine.
Get ready to bait your hook with Dennis Dauble’s report on steelhead fishing on the tributaries of the Columbia River on Page 14. Walla Walla Union-Bulletin director of operations Mike Cibert wants you to know why he’s traded in his deer tags for one to hunt bear in the Blue Mountains on Page 18.
Plus, columnist Kate Frey shares how migrating beetles might be a gardener’s best friend this fall on Page 21.
Jeff Petersen takes us on a tour of rusted rigs and hidden treasures in this month’s Day Tripper column on Page 24.
And while you’re adventuring this fall, check out Steve Lenz’s tips for zooming in on landscape photography in Behind the Lenz on Page 27.
Want to write for Lifestyles? I’m recruiting freelancer reporters and columnists for the magazine. Have a zest for food and wine reporting? Want to show our readers exclusive tours inside Walla Walla’s most interesting homes? Want to tell stories of the people in the Walla Walla Valley? Let’s chat. Send me a note at lifestyles@wwub.com with three to five samples of your writing.
Coming up in future editions: November will be our annual holiday gift guide. December is our holiday edition, exploring evolving traditions as we face a second year of holidays during a pandemic. Share gift ideas, stories, news tips and notes with us at lifestyles@wwub.com.
Happy trails!
