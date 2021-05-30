“Breathe.”
A little reminder dances on my smartwatch as the haptics tap my wrist several times a day. I don’t recall needing that kind of reminder before about March 2020.
In this highly connected age of fitness tracking, Zoom workouts, and wellness trends everywhere, sometimes I just need to remember to take a deep breath.
The pandemic has really changed how we think about fitness hasn’t it? More of us are seeking solace on lesser traveled trails. We are walking, biking, camping and getting outside more than ever. This month in Lifestyles, we are pausing to take a “Breath of Fresh Air.”
Check out Hector del Castillo’s story on Walla Walla High School track and field coach Eric Hisaw, who took to five-minute workouts on Facebook in the early days of the pandemic.
Autumn Alexander takes us Behind the Scenes with Nicole Kallstrom, world-record-setting barrel racer and horseback riding coach who helps riders ages 5-40 accomplish their outdoor lifestyle goals.
Jeff Petersen takes us to Sudbury in Day Tripper and also recommends seven day-hikes and outdoor adventures from Palouse Falls to Wallowa Lake you could check out this summer.
Gardening expert Kate Frey recommends slowing down to watch the bumblebees pollinate your garden.
If you’re packing up for a picnic or a weekend, wine columnist Paul Gregutt has some delightful can and box wine ideas that are the real deal, but packaged perfect for outdoor excursions.
And while you’re hitting the trail, Steve Lenz has tips to capture excellent bird photos in a new regular feature of Lifestyles “Behind the Lenz.”
So, get outside this June and take some deep breaths. I’ll see you on the trail.