Story and photos by Jeff Petersen
Gumdrop hills stretch to the horizon in the kingdom of wheat.
If you’re an optimist it’s eye candy for the soul. If you’re a pessimist it’s endless farm country.
I’m an optimist who loves getting directions from an old guy in bib overhauls at a country intersection. Take a right at the old Smith place (the Jones live there now), he says, go a mile and turn left at the falling down barn. When you see the horses on the hillside, turn right.
Actually, it’s easy to get to “Gumdrop Hills.”
Starting from Walla Walla, drive to Waitsburg and turn northwest toward Prescott. Then turn east on Bolles Road and east again on McKay Alto Road. And like a magic trick you’re suddenly on a paved road in the middle of Candyland.
I look north toward layers of honey and fudge.
Plowed and un-plowed fields — gold and brown bands — rise to meet an ocean the sky, where clouds sail on a relentless, westerly wind.
Tractors and farm equipment sit idle this Saturday. I contemplate their handiwork. The plows have made artistic designs on miles of hillsides.
A silver granary sits like a citadel on a golden hillside.
Soon, I pass a sign that warns of a curvy road the next six miles.
On a primitive side road, I see a tunnel whose entrances are covered with colorful graffiti. Then, around another bend appears the first of many wind towers, a forest of energy production stretching to the eastern horizon.
Seventeen miles outside of Waitsburg, I reach Sign World.
On an upright post are seven directional arrows pointing toward local destinations as well as to Sturgis’ annual motorcycle rally, 987 miles, and Kona, Hawaii, 7½ hours.
On a nearby fence and gate humorous hand-made signs beckon. Stuff like “The more you weigh the harder you are to kidnap.” “If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no.” “If you are going to be dumb you have to be tough.”
I sit and ponder a while, then drive on.
Finally, I reach Starbuck. A picnic spot along the Tucannon River beckons, but I am more hungry for scenery than food.
A sign on a power pole reads, “Slow down this is not a %$&#@ freeway.”
I stop and grab a map to get oriented. Unfortunately, my only map is an atlas of the 50 states. Washington’s entry shows one unnamed road leading to Starbuck and another a few miles north returning to Prescott.
I guess the road to Prescott is Powers Road. Driving on smooth gravel, I pass bird hunters and then for many miles see no other cars or humans. It’s sweet solitude. Golden hills reach up to clouds planning rainy bombing runs on the Rockies and beyond. A windmill spins. A naked tree reaches for the sky like it had just been caught red-handed.
The road climbs to a pass where an extravagant, windmill-studded panorama unfolds stretching east toward Idaho.
I take a left on Fields Gulch Road, which eventually leads me back to McKay Alto Road out of the gumdrops and to civilization.
As I drive home, I ponder whether I should stop for a milkshake to make myself harder to kidnap.