I look for a “Sunday drive” close to home. Biscuit Ridge Road fits the bill. The name intrigues me. Perhaps I will also find Gravy Creek. Jelly Lake. Or Spam Mountain.
In brilliant early fall sunshine I drive to Dixie and turn south into the mountains. The first few miles the paved road meanders by horses outstanding in their field and soaring hills beautified by farmers harvesting wheat.
All seems right with the world.
Then I reach a 10-mph corner. The fun — and gravel — begins. The sign “Primitive Road No Warning Signs Next 15 Miles” seems ominous.
On a previous adventure with Wonder, my wife, providing intelligent advice, I stopped at this point, not wanting to turn the Prius into a bucket of bolts before it reaches 300,000 miles on the odometer.
This time I continue, curious about what is around the next corner. The gravel tilts at an alarming angle. The road narrows.
I grind upward, through a birch-filled draw lit by the dazzling Hollywood rays of October, and gain a couple thousand feet of elevation in the first few miles.
The road is smoother than expected. When I stop for pictures, I apply the emergency brake and crank the wheels so the car will veer to the uphill ditch if the brake fails.
Soon the road levels out. Entering a dark, lush Blue Mountains ridgetop forest, I pass a gantlet of no trespassing signs. I also see a “Feel Free to Hunt” sign.
I hunt for pictures.
Emerging into open meadows, I am rewarded with a jaw-dropping bird’s-eye view of Walla Walla hunkering down in the haze. I pull over and step from the car. Towering canyons wear fall fashions. Tranquility abounds. I could hear an elk cough a mile away.
Resuming my journey, I soon am driving a knife-edge ridge. To the east, across a gaping draw, secluded cabins adorn the next ridge. To the west, ridges fan out accordion fashion, the farther ones swallowed in haze.
By Christmas, this will be a winter wonderland. Before driving here, check weather forecasts to be sure you’re not getting into an icy hell.
I drive on in brilliant sunshine. The road grows narrower and bumpier. I turn around. No sense ruining a good car with the clearance of a slug.
The trip down the mountain offers sweet views over the Washington checkerboard countryside. To the driver’s side, golden meadows hang on the side of deep canyons. No guardrails here. No warning signs. No fast food restaurants or billboards or blaring car stereos.
To the passenger side, trees stand in long lines on the ridgetop. Occasional driveways mark cabins tucked in solitude.
I hit the brakes. It’s a slow drive. With the windows rolled down, I hear birds practicing for the choir.
It’s amazing to go a short way from town and find a road with panoramic views — and see just one other rig.
No coffee shops up here. No traffic jams. Just solitude and a million-dollar view. Or perhaps $10 million view based on current real estate prices.
