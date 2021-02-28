A fringe of ice crystals outlines my rearview mirror as I plot my escape from the gray cell that is the Walla Walla Valley.
For days, a bleak, grim fog has locked in the Valley. The jail’s ceiling bears down, and I feel I have to stoop to avoid my hair becoming frosted. My shoulders, under four layers of clothes, sag along with my spirits.
The leaves all raked, the Christmas decorations stored away, laundry done, I decide to take a drive to get above the fog. Geography favors the area. The Blue Mountains are a short drive away, and I’m betting if I climb high enough, I’ll break out of the fog prison into the sunshine.
I head east from Milton-Freewater on Cemetery Road and turn onto gravel at Whiteman Road. A few miles later, passing ice-capped groves of teasel, I turn south on Telephone Pole Road, which can be easily accessed from Walla Walla, and then head east on Government Mountain Road, climbing ever higher.
Groves of hardwoods recently resplendent in fall colors are now skeletons. Wind has blown away the last of the leaves. Branches bare, the naked trees, shivering in the cold, throw their arms to the sky in surrender to winter.
That’s not the only beauty in this frosty landscape. Beyond the “No traffic signs” warning, winter wheat swirls artistically under its frozen blanket.
Soon I drive into the cloud. Visibility is limited, but I’ve driven this road before and know what to expect. Boy, am I surprised. I pass two joggers who look impervious to the sub-freezing temperatures and the uphill slant of the road.
Not me. Shivering, I turn up the heat in the car to 77.
After climbing several more miles, artfully dodging potholes, I burst through the fog ceiling. In this transition zone, a weak sun shows promise but fails to deliver. A Canadian thistle sunbathes in the frozen air. Ice-coated bushes glisten.
Finally I round a bend and am above the clouds.
I find a turnout. Looking east, rivers of fog fill a canyon, with circling, croaking ravens celebrating their liberation. Beyond, golden fields roll ever upward to the forest-clad Blue Mountain peaks.
I climb higher, find a turnoff and look south. A series of fog-filled valleys stretch to distant blue ridges.
It’s a Saturday. Several four-wheel-drive vehicles roar up the road, also escaping the fog and ready to recreate.
I take in the views, bask in the artist’s light and then turn around and head back down hill. Driving a car, with minimal clearance, I need to know when to say enough is enough. (The road may be snow covered part or much of the winter, and adventurers should check conditions, and know their limits, before attempting this drive.)
Feeling energized, I soon dip back into the fog cloud, which reigns over an icy wonderland. Mother Nature has painted the grasses and teasel with frost. Trees shiver in the gloom.
I, however, feel upbeat. Knowing the fog prison is easily escaped, and the sun is a short drive away is liberating to the soul.