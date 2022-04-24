Tent or RV, camping is one of the favorite pastimes of many Americans. Fortunately, the Walla Walla Valley and the nearby Blue Mountains offer many opportunities for enjoying the great outdoors close to home. But there is nothing new about camping itself. Turn back the calendar and you find that camping in the Blue Mountains dates back centuries.
For the local tribes, including the Cayuse, Umatilla, and Walla Walla “camping” was an integral part of their culture as they followed their “first foods” through the seasons. Until the early 1900s, harvesting salmon, roots, berries, deer and elk involved moving their camps from the shores of the Columbia River to the foothills of the Blues, up in the higher elevations of the mountains and back to the valleys, bringing their tipis with them.
Some of the earliest European visitors to southeastern Washington and northeast Oregon explored today’s Blue Mountains. One of them, David Douglas (whose namesake is the Douglas Fir), made four “camping” trips into the Blues in the 1820s where he studied native plants and collected specimens. But although he wasn’t looking for recreation, the beauty and the wildlife still enchanted him. Douglas commented, “On the open rocky slopes of the north side [of the Blue Mountains] an abundance of delicious golden currants were just reaching the perfect ripeness for snacking. Entire tracts of the country glowed with the beautiful yellow blossoms of sulfur lupine.”
Recreational camping didn’t become a popular pastime in America until the early 20th century, as automobiles became readily available and campers flocked to the newly designated state and national parks and forests. Although the Depression and World War II caused a downturn in recreational camping, today it is more popular than ever. A remarkable 62% of all American households go camping at least once a year.
As the Walla Walla Valley population grew over the decades, the nearby Blue Mountains became a popular local destination for campers and hikers. While many early photos feature hunters camping in the mountains, increasing numbers of them depicted recreational camping. From purists who enjoyed sleeping under the stars, to tenting, car camping and trailers (which allowed campers to bring their bed and kitchen with them), camping became a popular activity for a wide range of the public. Whatever way they traveled and camped, it was hard to resist the mountains and wild places in our area.
Camping was also an economical way to visit a more urban destination. The city of Walla Walla established Wildwood Park along Mill Creek at Division Street as a popular “auto camping park” and tent campground which gained a reputation that “embodied all the desirable features of an ideal tourist camp.” Some visitors came to visit Walla Walla and others came for events like the famous Tractor Show in 1919 and a series of Chautauqua programs in the 1920s. However, in 1928, the city decided to discontinue auto camping in the park due to complaints from neighbors that “a motley mob gathers there nightly, some of them respectable tourists and many of them hobos.”
Today, there are two private RV parks in Walla Walla, Blue Valley RV Park and RV Resort Four Seasons, as well as Trails West RV Park in Milton-Freewater. Camping is available at Lewis and Clark State Park between Waitsburg and Dayton, as well as many campgrounds in the Umatilla National Forest in the Blue Mountains. For information on camping and cabins in the Umatilla National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/activity/umatilla/recreation/camping-cabins.
Whether you favor a tent, drive a motorhome or pull a trailer, the outdoors is calling you. No matter how you recreate, it’s time to go camping!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.