Things to Do
Contra dances, now with virtual options. Details: fam.bmi.net.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is open on reduced hours, from noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre screens a different film every Friday, with an encore presentation of that film the following Wednesday. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla offers online viewing of full performances of past shows. Also see behind the scenes, photo and poster galleries and director commentaries. The nonprofit is planning some in-person summer events. Details: ltww.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard south of Milton-Freewater, is open. The permanent exhibits and museum store are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kinship Cafe is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Swimming at Veterans Memorial Pool, 505 E. Rees Ave., Walla Walla. Open through Labor Day. Details: wwpr.us.
Walla Walla University Music Department offers recordings of performances online. Walla Walla University Church. Details: wallawalla.edu
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot overlooking the water. If the weather is bad, the event is canceled that week. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery, in Dayton, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. BMS showcases regional artisan food producers, local produce, art and craft vendors, a commercial kitchen and a co-op market providing local food, products and services. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park. 4-7 p.m. Details: cpwa.us.
Milton-Freewater Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Orchard Park on South Main Street. Details: mffarmersmarket.org.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Local produce, fresh-cut flowers, flower baskets and crafted artisan items. Details: downtownww.com.
Events
July 4: The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin presents Fourth of July in the Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy free, family-friendly music, dance, art, food and vendors at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St. Fireworks display at dark at Walla Walla Community College. Details: 4thofjulyinthepark.com.
July 7: Gesa Power House Theatre presents a Live Cinema Series screening of “Romeo and Juliet” at 6 p.m. Details: phtww.org” target=”_blank”>phtww.org or box office at 509-529-6500.
July 9-11: The 5th annual Walla Walla Movie Crush Details: themoviecrush.com. Proceeds benefit The Red Badge Project (theredbadgeproject.com).
July 10: Athena Caledonian Games, Athena City Park, Main Street parade will kick the day off at 9 a.m. This will be a pandemic-modified event. One day only of events, food, entertainment and competitions patterned after Highland clan gatherings. Details: athenacaledonian.org.
July 11: Family Movie Night in the Park, “Onward,” organized by Walla Walla Parks & Recreation, Heritage Square Park, 8:44 p.m. Details: wallawallawa.gov/services/calendar” target=”_blank”>wallawallawa.gov/services/calendar.
July 12-30: Blue Mountain Land Trust and Welcome Table Farm team up each summer to offer week-long day camp sessions to learn about life on a small organic farm. Farm Kids is open to children grades 1-4. Camp runs: 8:30 am — 1:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Each week-long session is $215 per camper. Details: bmlt.org/farm-kids.
Session 1 — An Abundance of Flora and Insects, July 12-16, explore life at its most beautiful through investigation of blooms, propagation, and pollinators.
Session 2 — Critters on the Farm, July 19-23, explore the food chains and nutrient cycles of the wild (and not-so-wild) critters living on the farm.
Session 3 — Farm to our Table, July 26-30, work with the farmers of Welcome Table Farm in the fields. Get your hands in the soil to plant seeds, weed, and harvest.
July 20: Annual Artisans Festival in the Athena City Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admittance is free, and all ages welcome. Fundraising booths will be available for the Blue Mountain Humane Society as well as one for Paws in Pendleton.
July 24: Screening of the family-friendly documentary “Curtain Up!” on at 10 a.m., Gesa Power House Theatre. Details: phtww.org or box office at 509-529-6500.
July 28: Family Movie Night in the Park, “Hook,” organized by Walla Walla Parks & Recreation, First Avenue, 8:28 p.m. Sponsored by Land Title of Walla Walla. Details: wallawallawa.gov/services/calendar.