Story by Diane B. Reed
Walla Walla’s craft breweries are putting the Valley on beer-lovers’ maps. But while it may seem like a recent phenomenon, beer and breweries have a long history in Walla Walla.
By the time the city was founded in 1862, two breweries were already operating here, and for almost a century, Walla Walla supported several dozen breweries, large and small. So many starts, consolidations and mergers happened that you need a genealogical-style chart to keep track of them.
At least two brewers were located in Walla Walla before its founding in 1862. Brewer Joseph Hellmuth and German-born Emil Meyer’s City Brewery advertised their lager beers in the Walla Walla Statesman in December 1861, and some sources suggest both may have been in business before that date.
Helmuth apparently sold his brewery to Meyer in 1862. In 1864, Meyer’s deed lists his assets as “hops, kettles and a brewery wagon, among other things.” Meyer’s City Brewery was sold to John H. Stahl in 1872, who renamed it Stahl’s Brewing Company. In 1882, Stahl built an impressive new building on Second Avenue south of Poplar Street where the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Stardust Lanes bowling alley are now located.
When Stahl died in 1883 after a long illness, his widow, Catherine, discovered that the business was heavily in debt. A canny businesswoman, she immediately took over running the brewery, and in 1891, it was stated in a local commercial guide that she possessed “the business ability much beyond the average share of women, or men either, for that matter.”
She earned even more respect when she was able to extricate the company from debt and pass the brewery on to her sons Ernest and Henry.
Another early leader in the brewery business was Jacob Betz. In 1874, he joined Star Brewery, founded in 1869 by Gustav Joseph and, in 1874, purchased by George Seisser. In 1875, Betz bought the business and renamed it Betz’s Star Brewery. The brewery was located on Main Street between Third and Fourth avenues, producing close to 10,000 barrels a year and supplying many of the city’s saloons.
In 1903, Betz built a three-story building at Third Avenue and Alder Street for his brewery. But after his son Jacob Betz Jr. died that November, Betz lost interest in the business, and in 1910, the company merged with Stahl Brewing and Malting and became the Walla Walla Brewing Company. Betz died in Tacoma, Washington, in 1912.
Anticipating a strong demand for beer and having absorbed their biggest competitor, the Stahls built a new brewery at 350 S. Second Ave. in 1911. But on Jan. 1, 1916, Prohibition was mandated in Washington (before national prohibition began in 1920), and the brewery was forced to produce nonalcoholic beverages and “near beers,” which they did under the name Crystal Beverage Company.
After prohibition ended in 1932, the company was sold to Peter Marinoff, but his newly named Northwest Brewing Company didn’t start crafting regular beer until 1935. Financial difficulties forced Marinoff to sell out, and the brewery was purchased by the Brewery Workers Union in 1936.
The union operated it as United Union Breweries Co. until 1943, when the brewery was sold to Williams Brothers, who changed the name to the Pioneer Brewing Company.
In 1949, it was sold to W.D. Bryan, who produced beer under the names Stahl’s Beer and Brewer’s Best. However, in December 1949, the brewery was heavily damaged by fire and never reopened.
In 1954, the building was sold, and a plan was floated to make it into an office building. The plans were never realized, and the buildings were demolished in 1958.
Over the decades, numerous breweries came and went or merged with other breweries, and many of them produced a variety of brews, including Olympic Club Beer (Washington Brewing Co.) Gambrinus Beer and Marinoff Beer (Northwest Brewing Co.), Old Empire Beer (United Union Breweries Inc.), Pioneer Beer and Old Bavarian (Pioneer Brewing Company), to name but a few.
Today, few remnants of the once-thriving brewery business remain except for much-sought memorabilia. One exception is the Walla Walla Brewing Company office building and bottling works in downtown at 108 S. Third Ave. The building, completed in 1911, housed the company office, “hospitality room,” and the rear contained the bottling works. You can still see the sign painted on the south side of the building — “Drink Kloster Brau” — the company’s flagship brew at the time the building was constructed.
So, while you’re enjoying a beer from one of the Walla Walla Valley’s outstanding breweries, raise a glass or a stein to the tradition that started in Walla Walla before its founding. Cheers, Prost, Salud!