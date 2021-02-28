If winter weather and pandemic isolation have you down, spring bird watching in the Walla Walla Valley could be your cure.
The Walla Walla and Touchet river basins are home to a wide range of winged wonders, and you’ll see many more returning from southern climes as the temperature rises, insects return (yum!) and greens begin shooting.
If you’re in the mood to get out and explore, grab your binoculars and head to one of these easily accessible, top birding sites:
McNary National Wildlife Refuge, in western Walla Walla County: More than 200 bird species frequent the refuge, attracted by a diverse range of habitats. Visitors can view wildlife at the Environmental Education Center, nature trail and bird blind, and other spots. Visit fws.gov/refuge/McNary for directions and more information.
Bennington Lake, access via Reservoir Road off Tausick Way in east Walla Walla: The lake provides a place for people to get outdoors without having to get out of town. In the spring, water is diverted from Mill Creek to the lake once the risk of flooding is over. The lake is also stocked in the spring with rainbow trout by the state.
Rooks Park, Rooks Park Road off Mill Creek Road: This park, adjacent to Bennington Lake, offers visitors a wide variety of recreational opportunities. Large open areas allow for football and soccer games, while small secluded areas provide a quiet place to enjoy the outdoors.
Arthur G. Rempel Nature Trail at the Fort Walla Walla Natural Area, 755 NE Myra Road, Walla Walla: This pocket of nature with over a mile of trails offers walking paths and birding opportunities. “Choose your own adventure, and perhaps you’ll spot a great horned owl or red fox,” Outside Walla Walla reports.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 328 Whitman Mission Road west of Walla Walla: This state site has a rich diversity of bird life. The Mill Pond is used by many species of waterfowl, and the riparian and grassland vegetation attract a wide variety of passerines.
Touchet River Levee Trail in Dayton, accessible from Main Street or the city park: This path is family friendly, easy to access, near playgrounds, features art and hugs the river. “Another great perk of this path is that it connects to Main Street, so grab a bite and get shopping,” according to Outside Walla Walla.
Visit these websites for more birding ideas:
— Outside Walla Walla, outsidewallawalla.com
— Blue Mountain Audubon Society, blumtn.org
— Story by Lifestyles staff.