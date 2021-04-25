By Barbara Nombalais
My husband and I have long had a pre-dinner routine that involves mixing up a cocktail and playing a game of cribbage. “Routine” is also an apt description of our cocktail making (gin and tonic or margaritas being our go-tos).
But an upside to this past year of collective isolation is that we (like millions of others) delved more deeply into the craft of cocktail making. We’d take turns making some new libation and picking up knowledge along the way (e.g., always refrigerate vermouth, never refrigerate Luxardo cherries).
We discovered many of our favorite drinks fall into the category of cocktail sours.
Essentially, a sour is a cocktail in which a base spirit is shaken with tart citrus juice and a sweetening agent to, ideally, create a balanced drink that is neither too strong, too tart or too sweet.
Daiquiris, whiskey sours and pisco sours are classic examples, but there are countless variations.
Sours have an interesting history. The British Navy, to keep sailors happy and scurvy-free on long journeys, would serve a mix of rum and citrus juice known as grog (from which the word “groggy” stems).
The whiskey sour (a latter-day grog) was included in Jerry Thomas’ “The Bartender’s Guide,” published in 1862.
Sadly, the same decade that convinced people that polyester leisure suits were a good idea also convinced bartenders that ersatz sour mix (citric acid, high fructose corn syrup and artificial color/flavor) was a good idea.
As Trader Vic lamented: A sour can be the most disappointing drink in the world if it is not made with fresh-squeezed citrus.
Fortunately, the newer culinary emphasis on fresh, minimally processed foods has carried over into the cocktail world. The days of dayglo daiquiris are, we hope, gone forever.
One of the people who helped shake things up, as it were, in the cocktail world is my old friend Jim German (his now-closed Jimgermanbar in Waitsburg drew national attention and customers from across the region).
German was a young artist and waiter when we met in Seattle in the early ‘80s. It’s been interesting to see how both art and hospitality have shaped his mixology career.
German’s current project is building and overseeing the cocktail program at Andrae Bopp’s new place: Mercado at 21 E. Main Street, Walla Walla.
To suit Mercado’s relaxed vibe, German is focusing on batch cocktails using high-quality ingredients.
“We want something that can arrive at the table quickly,” says German. “It’s a cocktail; it should be fun. It shouldn’t be precious.”
German and I got together recently to make New York sours — the perfect cocktail for any Walla Wallan who happens to have some nice red wine leftover from the night before.
A New York sour is basically a whiskey sour with a float of red wine.
Like the whiskey sour (or really any sour), it can be made with the addition of a fresh, raw egg white (yes, egg white!). The egg white adds a little body to the drink, and it creates a pretty, pillowy top that can show off a nice garnish or a few dashes of bitters.