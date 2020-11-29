If you need a little comfort and joy in your kitchen this season may I suggest the humble glory of a pot roast?
I consider the long, lazy process of slow braising, and the almost magical transformation of tough meat and thin liquid into tender meat and rich sauce, a highlight of the winter kitchen.
If you’re in the ho-hum camp on pot roast, I understand. I felt the same way until a family friend from Austria prepared a pot roast unlike anything I’d had before. The flavor was deep and complex with sweet and sour notes thanks to a tomato-based sauce, vinegar and clove-studded onion.
Now, 50 years later, I’m sharing “Provincial Chuck Roast” with you. It’s a simple recipe made with common pantry ingredients, but the results are anything but ho-hum.
But before jumping to the recipe, here are a few things worth knowing about pot roasts and other braises.
First, a braise is not a stew. In a stew, proteins are fully submerged in liquid. In a braise, just enough liquid is added to create a moist cooking environment. As the meat slowly cooks, its connective tissue — called collagen — melts, which in turn both tenderizes the meat and gives flavor and a silky mouthfeel to the surrounding sauce.
Braising usually involves browning the meat before adding liquid, a step not to be taken lightly — literally and figuratively. A deeply browned roast will result in deep, delicious flavors, so take your time with this all-important step.
Since moisture impedes browning, the meat should be as dry as possible before searing. It’s a good idea to leave meat uncovered in the refrigerator for a day or two so moisture can evaporate.