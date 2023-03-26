Perhaps the biggest thing that I've learned in four decades of shooting is that what you first see is almost never the best photo.
The first thing that catches your attention is only a glimpse of what's possible as a final photograph.
Getting great images, most often, means waiting.
When you first see the colorful neon of the carnival against the evening sky, it is not necessarily a great photo, but it has possibilities.
Wait for the sky to deepen and darken, or the clouds to take on the sunset colors.
Wait for the possibilities.
The other part of waiting is working.
Work the situation. Sometimes a better image is better lighting.
Can you move to where the light is better? If you wait, will the sunlight improve as it moves across the scene?
Perhaps a backlit subject will be better than front lit, or sunsets better than afternoons.
Sometimes you need to be closer. Put on a wide-angle lens and get in tight.
Too often images suffer because we get shy about getting close. Get over it and your images will get better.
Or back up and use a telephoto.
Very often the best photo comes from a new angle on the scene. Move around with an eye toward what's in the foreground and background.
With practice, you can do this without even moving—just imagining the view from various angles and picking the best one.
Even though these are more active solutions, they still classify as waiting because you are not settling for the first photo you see.
You are taking time to either let the scene develop, or actively working the scene to realize a much better composition or photographic moment.
In short, better things come to those who wait!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.