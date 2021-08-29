Story by Autumn Alexander
Somewhere between Dayton and Waitsburg, furry green soul patches beard the golden chin of shaved wheat fields. For reasons unknown, volunteer hops flourish in surprising tracts alongside a few drainage ditches bordering grain-growing hills.
Court Ruppenthal, the “clan chief” of Waitsburg’s Laht Neppur Brewing Company and Cellars, knows where these wild hops grow, thanks to his friend and surprised pheasant hunter Jack Miller. Miller had stumbled upon the distinctive hops plants tumbling around the edges of ditches and climbing up utility poles.
Commercial hops — relied upon by breweries from gargantuan to micro-size — normally snake up biodegradable coir twine knotted upon giant trellis up to 20 feet tall. Most American acreage is in Washington and Oregon. By the end of August, seedless, finger-length flowers, or cones, dangle from vine arms sprouting out of serrated leaves thick upon woody vines.
Hop harvest at the end of summer is labor intensive as crews sever and haul trailer-length vines to picking machines. Once winnowed, hop flowers dry in airy kilns before baling. Further processing now turns the bales into hop pellets or hop concentrate. It takes about 20 bales of hops, at 200 pounds each, to make four cans of hop concentrate, according to Ruppenthal.
“Beer’s now cheaper than gas though,” says the amiable brewer.
The piquant hop essence adds characteristic aroma and a distinctive, dry edge to beer. The acidity of hops is beer’s protection from mold, Ruppenthal says, adding that hops are critical to the chemistry of a finished fermentation.
In the ever-adventurous world of craft breweries, the final addition of fresh hops, wet hops or green hops to the product is a trend piquing brewers’ experimentation and even inspiration for dedicated festivals.
But Ruppenthal, after some 15 years of “creative” brewing, wants to go one better. The call of the wild hops has come to fruition in his Whiskey Creek Wild Hop Ale served seasonally on tap in what one reviewer calls his family’s “funky” brew pub in Waitsburg. At age 62, Ruppenthal recently told Lifestyles about the local wild hops he pursues for what he says is “a fresh, juicy haze and aroma.”
LS: Agricultural historians think the earliest brewing in Walla Walla County began in the late 1850s and that the hops used here and in the Yakima Valley typically came from plants pioneer settlers brought with them from the East. Where did the local wild hops you pick come from?
Ruppenthal: These are female hops migrating out of creek beds. I believe that the hops originated at a higher elevation, most likely planted by homesteaders, and have washed down the various watersheds during floods. Besides their use for homemade beers, I guess it was pretty common for settlers to grow hops around the outhouses for shade and odor control. Given where these wild ones are growing down along boundaries, we get permission from the wheat farmers to harvest them.
LS: Do you know what breed these hops are?
Ruppenthal: Well, we once took them up to Hop Union in Yakima, (the broker for regional hops), and they hadn’t seen them before. These wild ones produce a higher alpha resin than the commercially produced ones. They’re pretty easy to tell in that they’re unusual because when they’re mature, they’re striped and grow in clusters, sort of like Gallinas but smaller and more potent. The ag specialists are always looking for that wild male to develop a new breed over 10 years, to try to have the next big thing. With the females, they pretty much grow through rhizomes and roots. Back where the wild hops are growing, they should overtake one site completely, they’ll all be overhanging there.
LS: When do you harvest them and how? These patches of vines are not trellised, they’re all wrapped around each other. They look like Brer Rabbit’s briar patch.
Ruppenthal: I like picking raspberries, at least then you can stand up. With hops you’ve got to be right in them. September’s when we usually harvest with the property owner’s permission, of course. It’s more of a tradition now with volunteers picking hops by the dusty intersection. You’re out here getting sunburned and sweating, swatting yellow jackets. People are still amazed with the vines. “Oh! They burn.” I laugh. “What’d I tell ya, they’re related to stinging nettle!” I did have a group of volunteers, but they’ve all moved away except my buddy I suckered in right from the beginning.
We find a block of hops on the edge of a bank where they’re more prolific. Funny how each year the hop bunch on one side of the road is bigger, than the next year they switch and the other one is bigger. We sometimes have to haul out ladders to get down and get them out of the creek at the edge of the wheat field. On the other hand, they’ll grow up anything to 30 feet in the air like a hanging trellis. Any higher, you’d need a scissor lift to get to them. They’re massive, but you can’t get to them. One year we tried to haul in the vines. What a mess. A real disaster.
LS: But those hop cones weigh no more than raspberries. How much does it take to call it a harvest for your purposes?
Ruppenthal: It takes about eight man-hours to pick 95 gallons or so. A 44-gallon Brute trash can full will produce about 217 gallons, or 14 kegs of Whiskey Creek Wild Hop Ale. It’s served on tap only, though theoretically we could bottle it. Some amateurs add too much fresh hop when a beer is nearly finished, the yeast gets with the hops, continues to eat and then the caps will blow right off the bottles.
LS: Can a customer tell the difference between a domestic-hopped beer and a wild-hopped beer?
Ruppenthal: Only because of the name. You could probably set one beer by another and call it wild, and the customer could only tell the difference because of the name. A lot of guys are doing an end run around beer, just pouring the water through a vial of hops and calling it fresh hop beer.
That’s not really the spirit of it. We pick by hand. Besides, then they don’t get the story of the wild hops, the mystique of the name.