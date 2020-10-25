Story and photos by Autumn Alexander
Everyday things of beauty can remind us to ground ourselves when the whirl of news and events distracts us from what is solid and good — the earth beneath our feet.
Just a stone’s throw from the Oregon-Washington state border along Highway 11 stands a working testament to the ancient craft of functional pottery.
No obscure potter’s spot, the clay creations of Bob and Corina Neher line up in the airy production studio on any given day, from 800 to 1,000 pieces of durable domestic ware, all honed and glazed by human hands.
Much of the product goes to wholesale, catalog and web orders, but 80 different designs for shoppers are right here, pleasant to the eye and interesting to the touch.
From trademark hand-warmer mugs, dinnerware and lamps, to deviled egg platters and piggy banks, and even liquid-soap pump containers, this is affordable American art and industry proudly on parade.
Recently, while Bob Neher — wearing an “Older than dirt” emblazoned T-shirt — stood patting piggy banks of clay into a finished shape in the production studio, Corina Neher, took a break from their adjacent gift shop. She walked the circle of stations to explain their pottery’s metamorphosis.
“We all have our own special sections,” she said.
Lifestyles: What drew you to this lifelong commitment to pottery? Thirty-nine years in the craft and business is an investment.
Corina Neher: We both studied pottery in art at Wa-Hi (Walla Walla High School) and just loved it. Bob’s father influenced us, too. We graduated in ’78, married in 1980. Since then there was a home shop on Reser Road, then 10 years out at the airport when we supplied QVC (a TV shopping channel). We bought this property in 2005, did some remodeling along the way, added on for production space and will expand again to meet demand.
LS: Where do you get your clay?
CH: Back in the beginning of our adventure, we’d drive to Weston and dig clay by the side of the road and haul it down in a gunny sack, a terra cotta style clay. Just a hole, we dug it out of the mountain. No way we could do that today! Now our clay comes from Laguna, California, and Tacoma (Washington). We use three different kinds of clay and order a couple times a year, from 45,000 to 60,000 pounds at a time. At first, we did our mugs hand thrown, with the (hand grip) pockets added in. But when we started wholesaling, we moved to slip clay, which comes in powdered form that we mix with water, run through a screen, then into a small drone to pour clay into molds for mugs.
We’ve made all our own molds from Bob’s designs. That way with the working dies (made from original molds), family can carry on the legacy. The pottery’s marked with names and dates and even recipe imprints on some. And all our pottery is lead-free and safe for the microwave. We’ve changed clays over the years as we’ve had more orders doing things for say the Rejuvenation Co. and others. We make light fixtures, even dental cuspidors. There’s also slab clay that we put on a ram press if the finished piece has a lip on the edge. It takes 5 pounds of clay to start in molding a pie plate.
LS: Beyond the design and molds, what’s the process?
CH: When pottery comes out of its molds it’s called greenware, where it’s trimmed by hand and its moisture evaporates before it’s rolled into an electric kiln to be bisque fired at 1,800 degrees. After it comes out and cools, we sand burrs off, then load glaze onto them from tubs, again by hand. We have three to four people in glazing, glazes that we buy premixed with powder, add chemicals, mix, and stir constantly. After glazing, they wipe off the bottoms of the pieces, which then go on carts we load at the end of the day and bake again at a propane-fired 2,100 degrees. The lamps are a different kind of process, lower heat. This production goes on Monday through Friday starting at 5 a.m.
LS: Do you have to worry about safety with intense baking heat?
CH: All heat is vented up and out of the building.
LS: How many staff people do you have? What do you look for in employees? And now, what about corona virus issues?
CH: Twenty-two employees on staff plus two of our three sons, Derek and Jeff. We train and cross train people and most of our people we’ve had for a long time, 10 years for some. We get energetic learners who can work at a fast pace in a production environment. We try to reward employees with bonuses and at Christmas. And now we do social distancing. With (COVID-19) we’ve had to decrease production due to cancellations. Usually we sell out. But it’s keeping us busy.
LS: What’s your family’s vision for the future, besides the catalog and the web page you’ve added?
CH: Room to expand. We go with the flow and are not afraid to change. Maybe just another something on the plate.