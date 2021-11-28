Story by Autumn Alexander, photos by Greg Lehman
Wrestling a 650-pound evergreen wreath is not for lightweights. But the holidays will see Walla Walla’s recreation supervisor doing just that aided by 30 to 40 jolly members from the city’s public works and fire departments.
The giant wreath, lit up like Saturn, hangs in Heritage Square Park, ready for selfies and wonder. It is just one of the magical props and scenic effects the city recreation department’s supervisor Angela Potts is creating for Walla Walla’s end-of-year celebrations.
The downtown region’s gifts of lights in the night, big stars, floating orbs, garlands and this year’s newcomer − a statuesque family of deer in a grove – all spring from a yearlong process, a prescription for brightening hearts while waiting. Waiting for the holidays, certainly, but waiting with caution as COVID-19 weighs on spirits and socializing for a second year.
Free flowing air, however, which dampens the virus’s contagiousness presented possibilities in 2020 when City Manager Nabiel Shawa challenged Angela to amplify the revitalization of downtown as an antidote to the city’s winter doldrums.
Angela, 43, an Olympia native who has been with the recreation department for 17 years, has practice organizing fun and games, sports and special events in varied Walla Walla Valley venues.
“I think being in the recreation industry, you learn how to pull off events,” she says. “There are always a lot of pieces, a lot of details to make it happen. As long as you understand details it works. That goes for something really little or really big.”
She credits her mother’s work in a flower shop for her own design eye for displays, noting she’s a visual person and can see ahead what an end product will look like.
Her calendar dates elbow each other year around. She oversees such varied activities as oversight of Veterans Memorial Pool events, downtown pumpkin carving contests, indoor soccer, ukulele lessons, pottery painting, sports leagues and orchestrating the Father-Daughter Dance. And now, for the second year, she’s the grand elf illustrating the city’s 2021 winter holidays. She and her teams are once again transforming gray plazas, plain light poles, Pioneer Park and more to offer what she and her team refer to as Operation Sparkle, to share healthy holiday joy, she says. Angela recently spoke with Lifestyles about the project.
LS: Do tell! What’s the buzz for staving off blah holidays in another COVID-19 winter? Word is you are the woman foiling pandemic blues in Walla Walla’s downtown.
Angela: People will see three-dimensional snowflakes across the skyline at First Avenue and Main Street, plus two fanciful modern trees all lit up. We’re adding in approximately 50 blue spheres glowing a cool white light in the trees. And that’s in addition to the giant fresh evergreen tree in the city plaza.
We’re going with the same theme as last year: “Believe Walla Walla.” The idea is we’re offering welcoming joy to all. I feel it as ‘Hold on to your own truths.’ We want people to realize we’re offering the same opportunity as last year for people to come out and share.
LS: Spirit notwithstanding, a tangle of Christmas tree lights, outlets and plugs every year makes some homeowners into Scrooges. How are you handling the juice to these lights and orbs?
Angela: We have power in the lamp posts. The electric wires for the displays run overhead and sometimes underground. At Pioneer Park, where the bandstand is lit with white globes and lights, the bulbs turn on is when it gets dark. They’re on a solar-type timer with lights connected through lamp posts and the bathrooms. Luckily, the green cords are on dormant grass. You don’t mow at that point! Wes Walker, the park maintenance supervisor, will be keeping an eye on everything.
Also, from Alder to Rose streets, there will be lights on lamp posts and trees will be lit up with blue. Overall, we’ll have 80 to 100 thousand LED lightbulbs.
LS: Hold on: Those lamp posts and trees are tall. How is all this going to happen? And how will you meet your own deadline, the second week of November?
Angela: Our public works department has bucket trucks, for starters. They have the capability to get much higher off the ground. And it takes lots of ladders. I get up on the ladders to help with the garlands and some of the Heritage Square decoration, too. We just do it until it’s done.
We have two fulltime coordinators and 180 temps through the season, plus our city ambassadors, parks and rec people. There’s a lot of work that goes into everything, the planning and coordinating. I have to think about it all year long.
LS: Where do all the holiday props come from? Is it the same as last year? We must talk price tag, too.
Angela: I had no idea before. Now I’m always looking for special deals on the Internet, in advertisements and catalogs for a small, commercial Christmas celebration. Our two suppliers will advise me of sales. It’s really about connections. They want to see it pulled off and pulled off well. That 650-pound wreath, for example, it was on clearance. Normally it would cost up to $8,000. I purchased it for $1,700. The fresh tree we light on Dec. 2 is from Klickers Tree Farm.
The entire holiday project for the city is budgeted at around $30,000, and we keep that in line. That includes manpower, hardware and costs for something small. The city helps fund it through tourist dollars and private donations. I mix and match to keep the price down.
In the past, before last year, all the Christmas decor was one dimensional and they’d been doing that for years. With the pandemic, we needed a change of scenery. I’m in charge of making people happy. It’s nice to have some change.
LS: What’s been the reaction from the public?
Angela: Typically, we get phone calls, emails. People do let you know. Most all of it is positive, 92%. We do strive to do a holiday celebration that’s geared toward everyone. The best part is seeing people smile.
