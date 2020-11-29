Lynn Woolson often has a gleeful grin — a sure sign she has something up her long, denim sleeves.
“Let’s go burn some metal,” Woolson said as she got to work recently.
Woolson’s studios are on her home’s lower level, adjacent to her husband David’s music studio. Her welding shop is about 500 square feet of repurposed, open garage, and then there’s a spacious pottery studio one door away.
For her work, equipment awaits: muscular welding tanks and torches, a puddler, a small gas-fueled whisper forge next to an anvil, a machine buffer, an array of tools and more.
“I decide my days by outfits,” Woolson said with a guffaw.
One outfit means gluing all day. Another outfit could mean she’s in for painting. Or perhaps it’s a day for raku, the Japanese glazes for her pottery, which bake at 1,800 degrees in a smudge pot she made out of a garbage can. Forty-five minutes later, the pottery has a variable glass finish, ideally traced with smoke.
“I love to burn things,” Woolson said. “It’s a surprise, I just like the surprise. It’s not always a good surprise but it’s always a surprise. I like to do just whatever I want.”
The ambidextrous, modest artist is also the invisible right hand behind many a local art show — hauling, organizing, displaying, installing, selling and errand running.
Lifestyles: How long have you lived in Walla Walla? What drew you here? What was your path?
Lynn Woolson: I’ve only been here 10 years. Though I’ve always done something with fabrics, I never thought of myself as an artist. It was only eight years ago that I thought I was allowed to call myself an artist.
After 10 years in corrections and criminal justice in Denver and Spokane, and our marriage in 1979, in the 1980s we moved to L.A. where David was really busy as an entertainment lawyer.
I had the whole fiber bug, even spinning dog hair to weave onto a circle hoop. It wasn’t long before I was working with the hand-weaver’s guild, then in charge of sales and a fair, which turned into a big job, a physical job. I was always moving things around for people. Eventually, whether it’s glass or ceramics, I always, always find myself in this position.
After L.A., David and I and our two boys moved to a Christmas tree farm in Oregon. That’s when I took a welding class at a community college. I was the only woman in my first class. Before that, I’d just taken one art class in college. But even with Mike at 3 and Jeff in second grade, that’s when I saw that I had to have art.
LS: How did you manage to develop your art while rearing a family?
LW: If you want it, you do it. The family knew when I was in the art studio, “Mom’s at work.” My husband and I have supported each other in taking time from the family to work on our creative interests. You just learn to disregard all housework, go straight to art. Still, I was always a volunteer mom, even helped some middle school students learn how to weld art. But only one would try it. Who wouldn’t want to melt some metal?
Then I met a mentor, Ann Fleming, and we’d retreat for a weekend. We had no fear, we’d explore, what’s this technique? What’s that? I never learned the rules, so I don’t have to follow any.
LS: At 5-feet, 3-inches, how do you wield that metal weight in welding?
LW: My family in Colorado have always been workers, and I worked at a Denver horse ranch after high school, heaving bales of hay around. In high school I rode in the Calgary Stampede with the Westernairs. I’ve always been physical. Even took up skydiving in college and did more than 40 jumps.
LS: Tell us more about your process in welding as a medium.
LW: I draw stuff out first, but once I get going, I veer off from there. Materials take me down the road and metals can take you in a different direction.
I use oxyacetylene to cut sheet metal. Ventilation is important, that’s why the garage must stay open. I wear leather gloves. I go through a pack of those pretty fast. I’ve had a few burns, but not badly. I burn myself more on the stove.
LS: Since you work in several media, do you have a favorite form?
Lynn: Garden art. I love big round circles, love things to move, color in the garden. I like rust too. I get a garden show at CAVÚ on April 2.
LS: How did you hook up with the arts in Walla Walla? After many shows and gallery work, now you’re contributing art and sweat equity to Combine, the new art collective downtown.
LW: By the time I got to Walla Walla, I’d started and organized art fairs and art co-ops in Oregon. Once here I started with a fun job full-time as a technical assistant with Fouts, Whitman’s student art gallery. Then part-time with the college’s Sheehan Gallery, framing and some three art installations a year with guest artists. You meet people. I retired a year ago.
LS: Do you have ideas for the future?
Lynn: I don’t see myself giving up welding. I really like that. But I can see a time I might need help loading up the truck or moving those cans of gas around. You don’t want to drop them! Lifting 50 pounds of clay, that gets hard. I’d maybe love to play with glass. I haven’t projected that far ahead. But I like to keep busy.
And there’s always time to make art, you just find time.