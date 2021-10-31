Gift shopping for a photographer can be overwhelming, especially if the shopper isn’t a photographer. What do you buy someone who periodically brings home a $2,000 gadget and proceeds to gush about tech specs in what sounds like a foreign language?
With an infinite array of photography products on the market, it’s often a stab in the dark when aiming for something that will be appreciated.
Photographers are more than just photography. A good photographer will usually have other interests beyond their camera, passions they use photography to share with the rest of the world.
This hobby and profession is generally a very active one. Most people go out into the world to seek their next subject. It often leads to road trips, adverse weather, long days and remote locations. Being prepared can make or break the experience.
Gifts that help support the process of photography, the comfort and safety of the hunt for that next photo, are likely to be well received.
Here is a list of possible gifts that have become part of my support kit that either resides in my camera bag or my vehicle, just in case.
They are listed in order of how often I use them.
Sun hat:
A floppy, dorky sun hat is one of my favorite accessories. Spending hours outside with a camera can easily lead to sunburn. A soft hat with wide brim that easily crumples up for storage is a must for any camera bag.
All-weather gloves:
During cold weather, exposed hands holding freezing camera gear for long periods can be miserable. A fleece-lined, neoprene glove keeps fingers warm and dry while being thin enough to operate buttons and dials.
Travel cooler:
A day of chasing photos can easily, unexpectedly land the photographer far away from civilized conveniences. Having a small cooler bag with a sandwich and drink in it can save the day.
Head lamp:
Another situation that arises when out on long days of hunting with a camera is running out of daylight. Having a headlamp in a camera bag can be a matter of safety when out on the trail. It can also help when doing night-sky photography. Look for one that includes a red lamp to help save night vision.
Backup cellphone power:
This is another point of safety. Being ready for any scenario is important, and having a backup battery, portable charger or power bank for operating a cellphone that’s run out of juice is a must. A slim unit that fits into a pack easily with a connector for multiple models of cellphones is recommended.
Rain coat:
Planning ahead with weather forecasts can help ensure rain doesn’t become issue. But when it does sneak up on you, and you aren’t prepared, it can be not only miserable but damaging to equipment. Find a thin rain poncho that’s big enough to cover the photographer and gear yet small enough to fold up and stash in a bag.
Hiking stool:
Hauling a bunch of gear can be tiring. Finding an idyllic log or rock to stop and rest on is harder than one would think. Rocks aren’t all that comfortable, and logs are often covered in biting ants. A lightweight, 3-legged hiking stool that can strap to a backpack is a guaranteed way to be able to stop and rest or sit for long periods comfortably waiting for that shot.
Notepad and pen:
It’s a digital age, and some of us have forgotten about paper and ink. Usually taking notes on a phone is enough. But sometimes, old-fashioned handwritten notes are easier and faster. A quality, small notepad and pen is a fine addition to a kit. With most photographers being gear heads, a NASA astronaut pen will be an easy win.
Other ideas:
• Fuel their fire. Part of the obsession with hunting photos is traveling great distances to find them. It gets expensive. Sometimes, this can inhibit the adventure. The freedom to go a few extra miles is liberating. Consider a gas gift card with enough for a tank or two of adventure fuel.
• Nurture their knowledge. A book on image composition or art basics will help propel a photographer from gear junky into artisanship. Field guides are also handy. Birds, bugs, furry things, rocks and more, there are guides for most of our natural world. Photographers want to identify what they’re capturing, and guides are invaluable in this.
• Support their safety. For the shopper without budget concerns, a satellite emergency messenger can add a layer of security to photographers who pursuing their subjects into remote areas. Cellphone reception isn’t always available, and having a satellite backup method for communicating during emergencies can save lives.
If all else fails:
Give the gift that keeps on sticking — duct tape. I mean, who doesn’t love duct tape? And it can fix just about anything. There are camera-bag friendly versions that are not mounted on giant cardboard rolls that will easily stash with the rest of the gear on this list.
Happy holidays, and happy shopping!
