Story and photos by Steve Lenz
Winter can be a challenging time for photography. Fighting the urge to hibernate, navigating slippery roads and enduring physically uncomfortable weather conditions are just a few of the obstacles to even getting out there to take photos.
And once you’ve worked up your sense of adventure enough to head out into the cold, you encounter technical challenges to taking photos. It’s often overcast, lacking color, and the days are mercilessly short.
For many, like myself, winter can affect mood. The lack of daylight and lack of exercise lead to a lack of vitality, a depression. When I feel different, the world looks different, and then so do my photos.
These challenges, at times, will be enough to cause my camera to collect dust. And then there are times that I find these challenges inspiring. Or I find that I need an outlet so that the personal challenges of the season don’t overwhelm me.
Here are some ways to turn this less-than-ideal photography season into an opportunity:
Get above the clouds
The Walla Walla Valley often has winter weather inversions. While the Valley may be 25 degrees and foggy for weeks, the Blue Mountains can be sunny and 35 degrees at the same time.
Escaping the relentlessly dreary, foggy, cold, lower elevations lifts the spirits and offers up a sunny winter wonderland of pine trees, wildlife and scenic vistas.
Go into the night
Winter skies can be extra clear when clouds part, and with the longer nights, it’s a great opportunity to explore astrophotography.
Another opportunity is that snow makes everything brighter at night, easier to photograph. From a full moon lighting a landscape or Christmas lights warming a snow covered downtown — there are so many creative ways to approach the winter night.
See the old as new
Winter looks different. Snow, especially, changes it all. A fresh perspective on a familiar landscape can inspire new ways of photographing it.
Winter is a good time to revisit locations that have otherwise lost their charm.
Take advantage of the exposure
Bare foliage exposes wildlife. Trees and shrubs have dropped their leaves. Grasses have flattened. The density that normally makes spotting wildlife difficult is gone. Even the smallest bird is easier to spot on bare branches.
Changes in the landscape’s colors and patterns, especially with snow, cause camouflage to be less effective. Winter is a great time to hone wildlife photography skills.
Take advantage of the hardship
In winter, food is scarce. Animals change behavior. Many migrate in pursuit of survival. These behavior changes can lead to seeing unusual species, or the creatures may be bolder and more approachable than normal in search of sustenance.
Wildlife refuges are a perfect location to look for these overwintering subjects. Some refuges feed game animals such as elk, deer and bighorn sheep, making it much easier to see these creatures up close. A backyard bird feeder can also be an endless source of wintertime visitors to photograph.
Indulge the mood
Express yourself and how you feel. Sometimes life doesn’t feel like a sunny meadow with newborn lambs chasing butterflies in the warm spring sun. Sometimes it feels like that lonely old abandon shack surrounded by hoar frost, its loving inhabitants long moved on.
Frost, leafless limbs, gray fog, colorless landscapes, lifeless locations: Winter offers a palette to paint a mood with. It can be cathartic to express what’s on the inside through what is on the outside.
