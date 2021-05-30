Story and photos by Steve Lenz
Birding is one of the most popular outdoor recreation activities in the United States.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, in 2016 some 45 million people enjoyed the hobby contributing $80 billion to the U.S. economy.
With the explosion in photography technology, the hobby has found its way into nearly every person’s daily life. Pairing these two popular hobbies is a natural fit.
It is very rewarding to see these beautiful feathered friends in the wild and equally rewarding to capture a photo of them to enjoy later and share with others.
While watching a bird from 50 yards through binoculars is a normal part of birding, that distance is going to make photographing these usually small creatures difficult. Here are some tips on how to close the gap and get the shots you want.
1. Know the seasons: Bird behavior changes depending on the season. For example, in early spring, birds are finding mates and setting up territories. They are much more bold and sometimes easier to spot and approach.
2. Know the habitats: Understanding where birds like to live helps you locate them. Lush areas such as riparian or marsh habitats are often filled with numerous birds.
3. Know the time of day: Birds are generally active all day long, but they are most active early in the morning and late in the evening.
4. Know the sounds: Birds are typically very vocal animals. This can help locate and identify the type of bird and what the bird is doing. One way to find owls is to listen for angry chickadees or magpies harassing a roosting owl.
5. Be still: Find a good spot in their habitat to quietly stand or sit for a while, and the birds will slowly start showing up and going about their beaky business. Keep your camera up near your eye and ready to use so you aren’t making big movements.
6. Use your car as a blind: Sometimes great habitat is on the side of the road. Park your car in a prime spot, and shoot out the window.
7. Easy access: Aviaries have birds that are easy to practice photographing. Parks and popular hiking trails can also offer opportunities to photograph birds that are used to people.
8. Know your timing: Birds are generally very active. Pay attention to what they are doing and be ready for those amazing moments. A bird in flight with wings spread is spectacular.
9. Learn from others: Join an Audubon group and go for birding walks with them. The leaders will teach you how and what to look for. Join online birding communities. They will also teach you birding techniques and sometimes share locations for exciting local sightings.
10. Know your equipment: Bird photography can span a wide range of gear from tens of thousands of dollars to a couple hundred. A must-have is a long telephoto lens or a point-and-shoot that has a very strong optical zoom. My preferred setup is a Canon 5D Mark III with a Sigma 150-600 Sport on a Sirui monopod.
11. Be ethical: The birds are more important than the photos. Never compromise the birds’ well being to get that shot. Pay attention to signs of distress. If they are spooked by your presence, walk away.