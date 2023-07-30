It’s a lazy, hazy late spring day.
So I do something crazy. I drive Blacksnake Ridge Road.
It’s near Walla Walla — if cost of gas is an issue — yet seems far away.
I drive north on U.S. 12 and take Spring Creek Road into the Blue Mountains. California quail skitter across the road. Bees from nearby hives zip to and fro. A squirrel stands sentinel on a fencepost. A wild turkey, overcome with shyness, scurries into the bushes.
The paved road climbs the hills and turns to gravel. Panoramic views unfold over the Walla Walla Valley.
Soon I reach a three-way intersection. All three roads look challenging. I take the one straight ahead, marked “Primitive road no warning signs next 15 miles.”
Blacksnake Ridge Road starts a steep climb. The other two roads take dizzying descents.
Blacksnake Ridge is not for drivers in a hurry. Or for cars with worn tires or the clearance of a snake.
I roostertail dust as I rattle upward. Even so, I roll the windows down and drive just fast enough to stay ahead of the dust.
“What an adventure,” I think, dodging the worst of the ruts, thankful the road has been recently graded.
Clawing my way higher into the mountains, I am startled by a loud sound. A meadowlark on a nearby fencepost is testing its vocal limits. The song is so loud I can imagine the bird sitting on my shoulder.
Cows graze the ridgelines.
Hanging meadows descend into steep canyons. The persistent sun has taken a toll on wildflower blooms.
Reaching the ridgetop, I enter pine forest. A whitetail deer whooshes for cover, its “flag” fluttering.
Swallowtail butterflies splash down in pools of colorful blooms.
An opening in the trees reveals to the west an accordion of ridges ending in Walla Walla swimming in haze.
I drive several more miles and see only two pickups.
Then I am alone. Or so I think. Rounding a corner in the tall timber, I see a man with binoculars beside the road, scoping a distant hillside. It’s naturalist Mike Denny.
“Check this out,” he says, handing me his binoculars.
After some fiddling with focus, I see the object of his stakeout. Two bears — one cinnamon, one blonde — intently comb the hillside for wild onions.
I park the car and take a short walk with Mike. He shows me some spectacular striped coralroot. We also see calypso orchids, violets, starflowers and other varieties Mike points out with enthusiasm.
Head swimming with flower names, I say my good-byes.
Blacksnake Ridge Road does not make a loop, so it’s best to pick a point of diminishing returns and turn around.
I do so now. The road looks different going north. A moss-draped tree grabs my attention. It stands along the road like an old man who has let himself go.
The road feels different too. I tap the brakes in mile after mile of descent. I hadn’t realized I had been climbing so much, coming in.
I drive slow and take in the ambiance. An Indian paintbrush blazes red in a roadside meadow. Farther on, wild roses bloom in pink profusion. Cirrus clouds paint the hazy sky.
I reach pavement and drive through a gauntlet of neat farms and their signature barns. Atop one barn, a weather vane of a horse twirls lazily in the wind.
I check the rearview mirror. The back window of the Jeep is covered in dust. I drive faster to see if the dust will blow off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.