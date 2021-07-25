You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre is now open for live and screened shows, including a summer stage festival in August. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is now open for live shows. Details: ltww.org.
Mythical/Moveable Bluegrass Jams at Walla Walla Public Library. First Friday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Walla Walla Public Library. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Swimming at Veterans Memorial Pool at 505 E. Rees Ave. in Walla Walla is open through Labor Day. Details: wwpr.us.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park. 4-7 p.m. Details: cpwa.us.
Milton-Freewater Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Orchard Park on South Main Street. Details: mffarmersmarket.org.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Details: downtownww.com.
Events
Aug.7: Evening at the Depot, annual benefit auction for the Dayton Historical Depot Society, 6-9 p.m. Held on the Depot courtyard, 222 E. Commercial St., Dayton, and featuring live music, food, wine and beer plus live and silent auctions. Tickets available for $35 per person. Details: daytonhistoricdepot.org.
Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater, offers a live outdoor performance of “Westward Ho!” put on by community children. Two performance choices: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets at AllEvents.in or at the event.
College Place Movies in the Park, 8-9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening in Lions Park, on Southeast Larch Avenue, watching Disney’s “A Bug’s Life.” Details: cpwa.us.
Aug. 15: Family movie night in the park courtesy of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation, 8-9:45 p.m., watch “Tom and Jerry” in Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main St. Details: downtownww.com.
Aug. 28: Putt Putt Pour, hosted by the United Way of the Blue Mountains. This second annual mini-golf tournament from 1-4 p.m. for people 21 and older allows attendees to meander through tasting rooms and other local venues in downtown Walla Walla. Details: uwbluemt.org/putt-putt-pour.
Aug. 29: Family movie night in the park courtesy of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation, 7:45-9:45 p.m., watch Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” in Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main St. Details: downtownww.com.