Yaakov Bergman directs the Walla Walla Symphony
Buy Now

Yaakov Bergman directs the Walla Walla Symphony during its Traditions concert in September 2019, featuring violinist Julia Gish Salerno. The Walla Walla Symphony is presenting a virtual concert, “A Little Night Music,” at 7 p.m. April 20. Visit wwsymphony.org for details. Photo by Greg Lehman.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

During April

Summer could bring more opportunities for gathering and outdoor play. Memorial Pool passes are on sale. Details: Walla Walla Parks & Recreation, 509-527-4527, wwpr.us

Garden and science classes available online for grades K-5. Sustainable Living Center. Details: 509-524-5218, slcww.org

Little Theatre of Walla Walla offers online viewing of full performances of past shows. Also see behind the scenes, photo and poster galleries and director commentaries. Details: LTWW.org or 509-876-2316

“The Secret Life of the Forest” is available on demand. Webinars are often available. Blue Mountain Land Trust. Details: bmlt.org

Tuesday bird walks are continuing. Each week is in a different area. If the weather is bad, the event is canceled that week. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org

The Museum Store and the Kinship Cafe (take-out only) are open at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton. Details: 541-429-7700, tamastslikt.org

Walla Walla University Music Department offers recordings of performances online. Walla Walla University Church. Details: wallawalla.edu

Fort Walla Walla Museum offers virtual tours, exhibits and events. Details: fwwm.org

Walla Walla University Drama Department presents virtual performances. Walla Walla University, College Place. Details: wallawalla.edu

Contra dances, now with virtual options on website. Details: fam.bmi.net

April 2-4

Spring Kick Off Weekend, limited festivities at local wineries, COVID-19 precautions taken. Details: wallawallawine.com

April 9-11

Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association Barrel Daze. 8 a.m., Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Details: vgbra.org

April 20

Walla Walla Symphony presents a virtual concert, “A Little Night Music.” 7 p.m. Details: wwsymphony.org

April 24, 25

Napa Points Races. Walla Walla Dragstrip, Middle Waitsburg Road. Details: Facebook.com

April 29

Museum After Hours online with Zoom, guest speaker Steven Grafe, Maryhill Museum of Art. 5 p.m., Fort Walla Walla Museum. Details: fwwm.org

April 30-May 1

Annual Cattle Barons Weekend celebrates Ranching Heritage and supports the scholarship program. Pendleton Convention Center. Details: cattlebarrons.net/ or 541-969-9162.

Have an event to feature? Email Karlene Ponti at karleneponti@wwub.com or 509-526-8324. Not all events will be added to the calendar.

Karlene Ponti can be reached at karleneponti@wwub.com or 509-526-8324.

Tags

Karlene Ponti began as Special Publications Writer in 1999, work includes Lifestyles, The Weekly and Business Monthly. After Wa-Hi, Ponti attended Whitman and is a UW graduate. Later she was ordained a Christian minister at CDM Spiritual Teaching Center.