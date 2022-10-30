So, a different tack on this month’s column.
I usually make a decision on what photographic subject to address and then search my past images to find ones that best illustrate.
But this month, while doing some archive work, I had the extreme pleasure of being reminded of just who is the absolute G.O.A.T. of Walla Walla area photographers.
Jeff Horner.
Jeff was a shooter at the Union-Bulletin from “pre-bronze era” (Jeff’s words, not mine) through 2013, and set a bar so high we’ll probably never see it raised.
Now, I hope we all can learn something from this brilliant photographic mind.
I arrived at the U-B in 1987, a whole lot younger and thinking I had some skills to bring to the table.
I did, but not as many as I thought. Just a few weeks in, I knew I had a lot to learn and needed to pay close attention to this Horner guy with whom I shared a darkroom.
Jeff has it all, but the thing that opened my eyes was how shamelessly bold he was at cropping.
I had it in my mind that photographs need to stay close to the 2:3 ratio camera manufacturers decided was right so many years ago.
I observed that Jeff said “no way” to all that. He would regularly stretch those bounds to the max, looking to eliminate absolutely everything that wasn’t essential to the shot.
Because of this, his photos had incredible impact. The subject matter was excellent, and the non-traditional shapes forced readers to pay attention.
I remember thinking “can you do that?” He did.
And of course you can. The 2:3 image ratio is not mandated by the Almighty.
We have 5 by 7 and 8 by 10 picture frames because over a century ago view camera manufacturers decided sheet film should be 5 by 7 and 8 by 10.
Not sure why, any more than I know why 35mm film cameras shoot a 2:3 ratio.
We’ve all had the frustration of having to crop a perfect 8 by 12 image (2:3 ratio) down to 8x10 to fit a photo frame. Dumb.
Now try finding a frame for a Jeff Horner masterpiece measuring 4” by 14”!
Many were the darkroom days I’d come into work and see the printing frame beneath the enlarger set to crazy dimensions like that.
It made an impression, and then when I saw his photos in the Union-Bulletin…wow.
Now I rarely crop as extremely, but I no longer feel constrained by the ratio my modern digital cameras shoot.
Crop to fit the subject matter.
Look long and hard at the Jeff Horner shots accompanying this column and see if you don’t rethink how you crop your own images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.