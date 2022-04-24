“They also take a few salmon trout of the white kind.”
— Meriweather Lewis, at the “Wallah walloh” village of Chief Yellept, April 27, 1806.
Once upon a time, up to 15 million Pacific salmon and steelhead were thought to have returned to the Columbia River Basin. A nearly continuous run of these magnificent fish migrated to spawning and rearing areas in the upper Columbia and Snake Rivers and tributary streams. Although Chinook salmon were the most abundant species, coho or “silver” salmon comprised an important part of a virtual year-round opportunity for harvest.
A look back into the natural history of the region reveals interesting facts about coho nomenclature. For example, in March 1806, Capt. William Clark sketched a “white salmon trout” that appeared in creeks near Fort Clatsop. The journal entry is one of only two pictorial records the Lewis and Clark Expedition provided of Pacific Northwest fishes new to science at the time. The naturalist George Suckley later described a species of “white salmon” in great detail in his 1861 monograph on North American salmon and trout. Both accounts no doubt refer to coho salmon.
Entering rivers in fall and early winter, coho are typically the last of the five species of Pacific salmon to migrate upriver. Similar to spring Chinook salmon and steelhead, they spawn and rear in smaller tributary streams where juveniles spend one to two years in freshwater before migrating to the Pacific Ocean as smolts. Coho feed mostly on small baitfish in the ocean for 16 to 18 months before returning to their natal stream.
Coho salmon once migrated hundreds of miles to Kettle Falls on the Columbia River. Water levels were reportedly so low during fall harvest that mid-Columbia River tribes could spear coho from canoes. Coho also journeyed to headwater streams of the Snake River in Idaho and Oregon where tribal fishers welcomed them in late fall. Upriver runs of coho in the Columbia River Basin virtually disappeared in the 1970s. By 1985, coho were officially declared extinct in the Clearwater and other Snake River tributaries. Gone were the “little salmon” that once returned to Lapwai, Potlatch, and Tucannon Creeks.
The white settlement period of the 1800s altered Columbia Basin fish populations, including coho salmon, forever: over-harvesting, mining and deforestation, agricultural development, water diversion, road building, industrial and domestic pollution and dams all contributed. The commercial harvest of coho salmon reached a peak in 1925 at 8 million pounds landed. By 1938, upriver runs were sufficiently low that fisheries biologists reported “silvers spawn chiefly in tributaries below the (Bonneville) dam.”
Grand Coulee Dam, completed in 1939 without fish passage facilities, blocked anadromous fish runs. Losses were to be mitigated by restoring salmon and steelhead runs to the Wenatchee, Entiat, Methow, and Okanogan rivers. Despite releases of 46 million juveniles from 1942 to 1975, naturally-producing populations of coho were never established in these watersheds.
Regional tribes, in partnership with state fisheries manager partners, have been at the forefront of coho salmon restoration for over two decades. Much of the funding comes from Bonneville Power Administration’s Fish and Wildlife Program. Given the importance of coho to tribal culture, the Nez Perce tribe began reintroduction efforts in 1994 with a primary goal to provide sustainable runs for tribal and non-tribal harvest in the Clearwater Basin. The Nez Perce tribal program now grows and releases up to 1.5 million smolts annually, mostly from local broodstock.
Following a return of 15,000 adults in 2014, Nez Perce hatchery releases were expanded to other Snake River tributaries, including the Lostine River, in a joint venture with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Efforts paid dividends in the fall of 2021 when spawning was noted in the Grande Ronde, Wallowa and Lostine Rivers, in addition to smaller waterways such as Lookingglass Creek, Sheep Creek, and nearby irrigation returns.
The Yakama Nation has also initiated efforts to restore naturally spawning populations of coho salmon to harvestable numbers. Their focus is in the upper Columbia region (Yakima, Wenatchee, Entiat, Methow, and Spokane Rivers) where as many as 165,000 coho returned annually during the pre-treaty era. A recently approved master plan for the Yakima River includes a hatchery facility for coho salmon, named in honor of Melvin Sampson, a tribal elder and long-time advocate for regional fisheries.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation first released coho salmon in 1969, but not again until 1987. On average, several thousand hatchery fish return to the Umatilla River each fall where they support a modest subsistence and sport fishery. The majority of fish are taken for broodstock at Three-Mile Dam.
Taken early in the season, coho salmon provide excellent table fare. A popular Columbia River hot spot is off the mouth of the Klickitat River, where boat anglers troll a variety of gear in late fall. Once hooked, coho make for good action. Aerial acrobatics include twists, flips, back flops, spins, rolls, head shakes and forward leaps. Getting one in the net is always a challenge.
Nearly 24,000 adult coho passed Lower Granite Dam in 2021. Their resurgence led to limited recreational and treaty fisheries. Unfortunately, creel census reports showed an average of about 400 hours fishing for each coho harvested in the upper Snake and Grande Ronde Rivers; most were caught incidentally while fishing for steelhead. Observed catch rates were also low for coho migrating to upper Columbia River tributaries. Only 226 coho were reported during 32,000 angler trips over the course of the Hanford Reach fall Chinook salmon fishery.
A look into the future tells us that upriver runs of coho salmon will continue to be dependent on hatchery releases until natural-spawning populations are established. One challenge is less than 50% of historical spawning and rearing habitat is currently available because of human use activities. Juvenile salmon are at risk from bird, fish and mammal predators during their long journey to the sea. Add to the mix of liabilities elevated water temperature, passage through a gauntlet of dams and uncertain ocean conditions.
The good news is recent in-season forecasts suggest the return of these resilient fish to formerly depauperate upriver production areas is not another “one-hit wonder.” With up to a million “little” salmon expected to return to the Columbia River basin in 2022 — twice the 10-year average — Columbia and Snake River sport and tribal fishers can once again rejoice in their presence.
