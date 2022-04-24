Bearing names such as “Black Lipstick,” “Decadence” and “Blind Ambition,” there they are, all lined up by the hundred, these saloon gals in their multicolored ruffles. They all have flounces but, oddly enough, beards, too. And they all come out to show off, jostling for attention in Waitsburg for a couple weeks in May. But then, they fade away until showtime the following spring.
The first week of May in 2021, Bill Rodgers surveyed the chorus lines of tall, bearded iris blooming, some 150 different types fanning his “compulsion,” as he says.
Rodgers has the practiced eye of a prospector. Now retired, this iris aficionado was a geologic consultant during his career, which included a decade mining for silver and gold “all over the West.”
One-of-a-kind is his criteria. The aisled patch of flowers in the yard looks like a wide tooth comb and is about 1,500 to 2,000 square feet in all. Last spring, in the thick of the bloom, Rodgers had a three-ring binder under one arm. Each iris variety he has planted in the earth is depicted and labeled in the book, though he says he’s getting more and more casual. “It’s tedious to update,” he says.
Rodgers is a Whitman College graduate in biology. He entered there after boyhood in Spokane where his family had moved in 1952 from Rodgers’ birthplace of Philadelphia. His father had been called up to Fairchild Air Force Base during the Korean War. After then polishing off a graduate degree in geology from the University of Washington, Rodgers taught earth science in Alaska and Alberta, Canada.
His most recent job fell into the Great Recession in 2008, a 10-year stint consulting at the Hanford nuclear site before retiring at 65. Now he lives the bachelor life in Waitsburg and teaches landscape photography.
Rodgers’ luxuriant flowers are only in their glory for two weeks in May. One specimen called Triple Whammy was so tall its bloom stood chest high. Hundreds of iris blooms stuck out their furry tongues, even as their ruffled skirts floated when a light breeze came by to flirt.
Each iris features a hollow, tender stalk, one per plant. They spring from a fist, or knuckle, at the base of green swords. Each plant unfurls buds from its sockets as it shows off an open flower as big as a man’s open hand.
Lifestyles caught up with Rodgers as he moved along the aisles of blooms last spring. He was snapping spent blooms and letting them fall to the ground.
Lifestyles: It looks like you’re pinching your beauties. Do all of them require such attention?
Rodgers: This is deadheading. It’s strictly for appearance’s sake. It takes about an hour and a half every day to do the whole field when the bloom is on.
LS: What’s your attraction to this species?
Rodgers: I began with growing dahlias during the mid-’90s. But there was too much digging and rotting. This species, the iris, now this is a compulsion! There are so many breeds. Here, these are all tall, bearded iris. Whether wild or cultivated, this type has hairlike structures on the falls, these droops called sepals. I don’t do the iris clubs — I just grow them — but I have noticed 80% of breeders and growers in the Tall Bearded Iris Society are men.
LS: Iris are perennials, right? In other words, a plant you can fairly count on to show up each year. And these returnees look spectacular and unusual compared to a typical garden. What’s your secret to such a display?
Rodgers: I spend the winter looking over the catalogs. I’ve seen an evolution. New ones weren’t available 30 years ago, but now, colored edges, different color combinations, different sizes. My new ones likely came from Keith Keppel Iris. Keith’s a magician.
Then there’s Schreiner’s and Mid-America. They’re all in Salem. It’s considered the Mecca for iris. The whole Willamette Valley is, its climate and soil. You can’t find anywhere locally here to buy them, these rhizomes.
I take out duplicates. I want only one of a kind. Those that need to find a new home, get a black flag. Later when I dig up my clumps in one planting, I cull out the duplicates I’ve marked during the bloom and give them away. But don’t ask me what color one knuckle is from another. Just luck.
LS: Can you speak more about the iris sources of yours? And how much do the plants cost
Rodgers: The iris breeders and hybridizers have to be very patient when creating new shades of iris or multi-colors, or ones with special veins, dots or threads. They work with seeds and the new varieties are grown in test gardens. Sometimes it takes five to seven years. That’s why prices range from $5 up to $60 for a plant. It just depends how many of a kind are out there.
LS: How do the iris do in Waitsburg?
Rodgers: They’re happy enough. This is silt soil, river bottom from the Touchet, so it compacts. Iris would prefer more sand and organic material.
LS: What’s your regimen with them? Do you really dig them all up every year?
Rodgers: Only half of them, their clumps are divided and go back in for two years while it’s the other half’s turn the following summer. It takes 40 hours for two people to divide the clumps. I don’t work as hard or as fast as I used to.
Iris are almost impossible to kill, but they can be a little persnickety. They’re tough but tender. They get vegetable fertilizer about three times a year. Not too much nitrogen. That’s why I use vegetable fertilizer, with a 5-10-10 balance. I water them from spring through summer, a broadcast sprinkler is enough. They do like water.
LS: Do you sell blooms to florists?
Rodgers: No, iris don’t work for them; iris will maybe last three to four days in a vase before having to pinch off the shriveling ones. And iris have a growth habit where there’s a lot of bloom all at one time.
LS: So now, a year later from our first talk, as you survey the green blades rising on the garden’s horizon, what’s your educated guess? What’ve you been up to between last bloom and this one?
Rodgers: Spent the winter eyeing iris catalogs and daydreaming with a little help from whiskey and cigarettes. I can’t wait to see what comes up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.