Story by Annette Potter
For the minimalists, the hard-to-shop-for and adventurers in your lives, wrap up tickets and passes for experiences in the Walla Walla Valley and beyond this holiday season. Find something for everyone on your list with these eight experience gift ideas for museums, shows, sporting events, outdoor passes and more.
Prices vary and pandemic restrictions may change, so please double check with venues before you go.
1. Fort Walla Walla Museum membership
Share the rich history of Walla Walla with a museum membership. Explore 15 acres with more than 50,000 artifacts and photographs, Living History events and other museum programs. At Fort Walla Walla Museum, more than 50,000 artifacts and photographs, as well as a Living History series and other events and programs, tell stories of the people of the Walla Walla Valley. Memberships run January through December and include unlimited admission, 10% off at the museum store, plus free admission to Tamástslikt Cultural Institute near Pendleton.
Cost: $30 for students and seniors, $40 for individuals, $50 for families, plus other membership options
Location: 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla
Phone: 509-525-7703
Website: fwwm.org
2. Bluewood season ski passBluewood 2021-22 season passes are on sale now at pre-season pricing for the snow bunny in your life. In addition to unlimited skiing/riding all winter at Bluewood, 21 miles from Dayton, a season pass includes free or discounted lift tickets at eight partner resorts. Season tickets range from $35 for seniors over 70 and children age 6 and younger, to $1,515 for a family of three. Adult passes are $750, and seniors and students ages 7 through college are $620. Bluewood opens mid-December and operates through early-April.
Cost: $35-$1,515
Location: 2000 N. Touchet Road, Dayton
Phone: 509-382-4725
Website: bluewood.com
3. Children’s Museum of Walla Walla membershipThe Children’s Museum of Walla Walla has hands-on, interactive exhibits and programs in art, education, science and community. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Admission is $5 a visit, but a membership offers unlimited admission for a family for a year, discounts on workshops and classes and discounted tickets to other participating Northwest Youth Museums.
Cost: $100/family or $45 for a three-month membership
Location: 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla
Phone: 509-526-7529
Website: cmww.org
4. Walla Walla Symphony season ticketsDelight the music lover in your life with season tickets to the Walla Walla Symphony. Five remaining concerts this season are “‘Tis the Season” on Dec. 3, “Resounding Joy” on Dec. 14, “Chanticleer” on Feb. 24, “With Justice for All” on March 29 and “Hope Springs Eternal” on May 3. “‘Tis the Season” is at Gesa Power House Theatre, and the other four are at Walla Walla University Church. The Symphony offers three-, four-, five- and six-concert subscriptions at different rates for adults and students.
Cost: $42-$130
Phone: 509-529-8020
Website: wwsymphony.org
5. Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool season passSwimming may not be on your mind at this time of year, but passes for Walla Walla’s outdoor aquatic center’s 2022 swim season go on sale Nov. 26. Prices are discounted for early shoppers and increase by $5 a month until May. The pool, splash pad, water slides and more are open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Cost: $50-$85 depending on when you buy
Location: 505 E. Rees Ave, Walla Walla
Phone: 509-524-4554
Website: ubne.ws/WWpoolpass
6. Walla Walla Sweets family passTake the family out to the ball game with a family pass to the 2022 Walla Walla Sweets season. Catch six games during the 32-game season at Borleske Stadium. For the best deal, purchase for $375 by the end of 2021 or $450 after the new year. Several other season pass options are available if you want to catch more games or want premium seats.
Cost: $375-$450
Phone: 509-522-2255
Website: wallawallasweets.com
7. Annual Northwest Forest passA Northwest Forest pass is a ticket to adventure for the outdoors enthusiast on your shopping list. It is honored at all Forest Service operated recreation sites in Washington and Oregon where a day-use fee is required. The Pacific Northwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service contains 17 national forests, two national scenic areas, a national grassland and two national volcanic monuments. Passes are interchangeable between household members and valid for a year from the last day of the purchase month.
Cost: $30
Phone: 1-800-270-7504
Website: store.usgs.gov/forest-pass
8. Washington Discover PassThe Discover Pass pays for itself with just three trips to state parks each year. The Discover Pass offers you access to millions of acres of state recreation lands in Washington, including more than 100 state parks, 350 primitive recreation sites including campgrounds and picnic areas, nearly 700 water-access points, nearly 2,000 miles of trails, 80 natural areas and 30 wildlife areas.
Cost: $30
Phone: 866-320-9933
Website: discoverpass.wa.gov
