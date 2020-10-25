Ella Mae Boutique 104 E. Main St., Walla Walla From our “Love where you live” collection, just the right size 6-inch by 6-inch table, desk or shelf word blocks. Choose from various styles of Washington state or Walla Walla blocks. The perfect Christmas gift for someone missing home or already calls this home!

Marla June's Clothing Co. 16 E. Main St., Walla Walla Wallets and bags are always a favorite. Lots of options with hobo handbags, cross-body bags and wallets, such as Ralph Lauren brand. Lots of colors in store and special ordering available for additional colors!

Smoky Rose Cellars 2428 Heritage Road, Walla Walla Our wine suitcases are FAA compliant and can be checked with any airline. The Styrofoam insert and box is included and holds 12 bottles of wine. This case is lightweight and weighs under the 50-pound airline limit even when full! Available in black and red, only $85!

Dayton Historic Depot 222 E. Commercial Ave., Dayton This ornament was designed to commemorate this year with humor and style. It features our beloved stationmaster and his dog, and depicts COVID-19 derailing 2020. Also doubles as a magnet with a 2-inch square of self-adhesive magnetic backing included with each ornament. Made of zinc alloy, a lightweight metal that will hang nicely on a smaller tree branch without weighing it down. Measures at just over 2 inches diameter, costs $20, tax included.

2nd Street Distilling Co. 12 N. Second Ave., Walla Walla Craft spirits distillery, producing fine craft vodkas, gins, whiskeys and liqueurs, such as Cowboy Whiskey Liqueur, a very popular whiskey liqueur with the right balance of sweet and rustic. It's great to drink warmed on a cool winter night.

Bright's Candies 11 E. Main St., Walla Walla Beautiful, handcrafted chocolates always make for a fabulous gift. Made with fresh local ingredients, like lavender from the Blue Mountain Lavender Farm and coffee from the Walla Walla Roastery, we create each small batch with a focus on freshness and quality. Form a mix-and-match box, like the one pictured, picking from new liquid caramels, wine truffles, and lemon lavender truffles, along with the more traditional turtles and toffees. Our staff is happy to work with you to create a unique customer appreciation box for clients or the perfect custom box for a friend.

Tallman's Pharmacy 4 W. Main St., Walla Walla Visit the Hallmark Gold Crown department for unique gifts such as Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. Watch your tree come to life, featuring storytellers like Harry Potter and other exclusives for 2020.

Roger's Bakery and Cafe 116 N. College Ave., College Place Your friends or coworkers would probably love some of our famous homemade maple bars or apple fritters.

Trove Home & Vintage Goods 225 E. Main St., Walla Walla Trove is full of unique treasures for the home and for that special someone. One of the most popular items we carry for all ages is our "charm trough." It’s literally a treasure hunt that you can then create into a beautiful piece of jewelry or key ring or as a gift!

Valley Vision 22 W. Main St., Walla Walla Design a unique pair of Maui Jim sunglasses! Customization to match personal style with more than 140 styles and unique lens colors and materials. Available in prescription, too. Come and design a perfect gift!

Forward Boutique 51 E. Main St., Walla Walla Our professional stylists love to dress our guests from head-to-toe in curated looks that don't just fit your lifestyle, they elevate your lifestyle! For the one-of-a-kind beauty on your gift list, give a one-of-a-kind gift! The just-launched "Rival the Beast" collection of accessories and bags are handmade by the owner of Forward, Dana Rubenser Parson. The collection celebrates our ability to conquer anything that we face. Give a stylish gift that also honors and empowers the fighter's resilient spirit!

Sweetwater Paper & Home 101 E. Alder St., Walla Walla Our Roland Pine Candle is a best seller every year! Bring the scents of the season into your home. With notes of Siberian fir, pine boughs and cilantro. Candles are pure soy wax. Made in the U.S.

Main Street Furniture Co. 128 E. Main St., Walla Walla These colorful bicycle glasses are available in both pint and can size. They make unique and useful gifts since they come in multiple colors, and will match with any home's color scheme. The red bicycle pint glasses have Walla Walla printed on the front, so you can show a little extra hometown love!

Laveda Mae Boutique 205 E. Main St., Walla Walla Find the perfect dress in beautiful sizes, XL-5X. We can’t wait to help you find “your own kind of beautiful!”

Pine Cone Creamery This year, give the gift of ice cream! Gift cards are available in store or online. They can be used on coffee or merchandise, too!

Wags to Whiskers 301 E. Main St., Walla Walla Wash you pets before the holidays, call for an appointment to use are private newly renovated self serve dog washes. Each room is equipped with a stainless steel elevated tub, air blow dryer, towels and your choice of shampoo. All rooms are cleaned and sanitized between customers. A special treat for your special friend!

Bluewood Ski Resort 2000 N. Touchet Road, Dayton Tickets to ski/ride the slopes at Bluewood are tickets to winter fun. Nothing says “hello good times” like the gift of skiing and snowboarding on some of the best snow around. Bluewood has over 400 skiable acres, 4 lifts, 24 runs, memorable tree skiing and terrain for all skill levels and abilities. Giving tickets in advance saves time on the mountain so your family member, friend or coworker can spend fewer minutes standing in line and more time shredding the slopes. For holiday gift giving, think Bluewood, think snow.

Walla Walla Water Regional Water Testing Services 714 S. College Ave., College Place Give the gift of peace of mind. Get drinking water tested for bacteria and nitrates.

TruthTeller Winery 47 E. Main St., Walla Walla The perfect gift for the wine-lover in your life! This $50 set includes everything you need to enjoy Washington Wine wherever you are! Includes one bottle of your choice of Bordeaux-style red blend — Pun, Satire, or Wisdom, two logo wine glasses, a logo corkscrew and two wine chocolate cordials from Bright's Candies.

Clarette's Restaurant 15 S. Touchet St., Walla Walla Clarette’s has been a staple in Walla Walla since 1964. We have gift cards and gift certificates available for purchase. Surprise a family member with a gift certificate to eat out at one of the local favorites for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Sivana Spa & Boutique N. Colville St., Suite 104, Walla Walla (inside The Showroom) Gift the Essential Facial. Experience a deep pore cleansing followed by an enzyme exfoliation with steam. Energy balancing marma facial massage, a custom mask, facial contouring and significant organic nutrient infusing hydration, in this gloriously relaxing and revitalizing hour long facial. You can never go wrong with purchasing the gift of pampering and relaxation — especially with the added benefit of glowing, nourished skin in the dry, cold, winter months.

BB's Cleaning 509-200-5178 Give the gift of a clean home from BB's Cleaning service! Seven years of experience, licensed and insured.