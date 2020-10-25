The season of giving is upon us.
Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza, or New Year’s Day, or you simply want to get into the giving spirit, this gift guide is for you.
Inside this special new section of Lifestyles, you’ll find gift suggestions from some of our local retailers around the Walla Walla Valley.
Hopefully, something sparks your interest or maybe reminds you of someone far away who needs a warm reminder of the Valley.
In the era of social distancing, we hope the season of giving can bring us all together like never before.
Happy holidays and happy gifting!
Special thanks to the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Dayton Chamber of Commerce for helping put this new gift guide together.
This is just a small sample of some of the incredible options available for shopping in the Valley.