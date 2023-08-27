In the heart of the Walla Walla Valley, the cradle of Pacific Northwest History, an awe-inspiring exhibit has brought together the essence of the past through strokes of artistic expression.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum, which houses one of the nation’s largest collections of horse-era agricultural equipment, displays a collection that illustrates the early days of farming in the valley, a primary agriculture-producing region where wheat dominates, and vegetables, cattle, sheep and vineyards thrive.
In 1999 the Museum invited muralist Carol Poppenga to create a stunning panoramic mural wrapping around the inside of one of the most incredible exhibits of the entire complex.
The mural now envelopes the enormous exhibit of a 1919 Harris combine machine and a fully dressed team of 33 fiberglass mules.
The mural has some tiny but amazing details that bring the harvest of a wheat field to life. And there, hidden among the strokes, lie secrets to be discovered — an I Spy game of sorts for the keen observer.
The vivid depiction of the region’s agricultural heritage shows an emotionally evoking scene of field workers toiling in the dusty fields with their grand teams of mules and heavy agricultural equipment.
One cannot help but feel as though they are transported through time and immersed in the scene.
There were several important details that local muralist Carol Poppenga was sure to include within the painted scene.
Museum visitors can view these remarkable historical elements from raised viewpoint platforms or from the exhibit pathway below.
Deer can be found pausing in the thickets near riverbanks and red-tailed hawks soar overhead, bearing witness to the countless harvests that grip the valley every year.
This is a reminder that the land was also shared with creatures that have always called this valley home.
Cultural elements also included in the work show important aspects of historic farm life that tell the story of harvest as it truly was over 100 years ago.
The mural offers a key component and factor to contributing to the sense of place and community in the Walla Walla Valley.
Poppenga envisions this contribution to play a major role in building this sense of community with museum visitors and especially the thousands of school children that tour the facility every year.
The exhibit takes you beyond just the static display; it can help you experience the narrative that pays tribute to the generations that shaped the Walla Walla Valley.
The melding of vintage farm equipment, the artistic canvas of Carol Poppenga, and the intricate details that spark curiosity all work together to bridge the gap between past and present.
As you stand before this mural-wrapped machine, you’re not just an observer — you are part of an ongoing story, a chapter in the tale of a community built on respect for the land, innovation and hard work.
So whether you are a history enthusiast, an art lover or simply a curious soul, this exhibit promises an experience that transcends time and invites you to witness the beating heart of the Walla Walla Valley.
Visit the Fort Walla Walla Museum and let the echoes of the past guide you through this living canvas of history and art.
Poppenga’s techniques for working on a painting of this size are unique to the gallery in which it is displayed. These techniques truly bring the whole exhibit together into one cohesive piece that invokes a communal emotion from all who come through.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum’s mission is to deepen the sense of community within the Walla Walla region by safekeeping the past, informing the present, and shaping the future.
We strive to form enduring relationships among all ages and cultures that lead to a sense of place and belonging through sharing stories that inspire us all to build a shared future.
One of the best ways to celebrate this history is to preserve artifacts, photographs, documents and oral history by solidifying and legitimizing it through the institution of the Museum and its archive.
