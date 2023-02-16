Gun-related violence in schools is an ongoing problem that needs to be solved. School shootings are terrifying and have caused many families to withdraw their children from school for their safety.
According to CNN, just last month, a teacher in Virginia was shot by a 6-year-old student. This incident was a horrifying tragedy. It was a wake-up call for the school's administrators, who’d been warned many times by the teacher before the 6-year-old presented the gun. The school's administration paid little to no attention to the teacher’s pleas for help, thus ensuring her a spot at the hospital in critical condition.
Gun violence is affecting our own state. As reported by gunresponsibility.org, 810 people are killed by guns every year in Washington. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in our state.
School shootings occur too frequently, and the result is young students being badly injured or murdered. As you can imagine, that hurts students' families mentally and emotionally. To stop these tragedies from happening, I urge you to support gun safety education and vote for measures to help students stay safe in school.
Reagan Hendley
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla
