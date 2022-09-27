I enthusiastically support Jared Hawkins for part-time Walla Walla District Court judge. I've known Jared for several years. He is kind and compassionate to everyone he's around. There is no doubt in my mind he will be a wonderful asset to our community in his judgeship.
A vote for Jared is a vote for fairness and justice with equal application of the law.
Tom Hodgins
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.