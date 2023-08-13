Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams is a grassroots organization founded in Lewiston, Idaho, for the purpose of providing facts and the truth to counter the nonsense widely spread that breaching the lower Snake River dams is necessary to save Idaho’s salmon.
A panel of CPFD members will be presenting a symposium at the Walla Walla Community College auditorium in Clarkston, Washington, starting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17. The public is welcome. If you want further information or would like to attend, contact Marvin Dugger at Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams, PO Box 73, Lewiston, ID 83501, or phone (208) 790 2447.
Their webpage can be viewed at https://cfpfd.org, and they can be reached on Facebook.
John McKern
Walla Walla
