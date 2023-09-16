Solid reporting by Jeremy Burnham ("Walla Walla school employee's behavior triggers investigations, resignation," Sept. 8, 2023, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin). A very well-written and factual story. The evidence proves the so-called Moms for Liberty will go to extremes to destroy lives, using innuendo, gossip and outright falsehoods on social media to stir up trouble for our schools. Their aim is purely political. Their radical, desperate candidates should answer serious questions about their goals for our schools. Most importantly, they should support the actions of our outstanding school district.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla
