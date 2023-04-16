Berkeley Breathed’s Bloom County comic strip illustrating a menacing, green-clawed, mono-horned, giant furry purple Snorklewacker that lurks in Binkley’s closet hits close to home.
My closet monster didn’t have a name, color or physical presence, but it was definitely there.
Every. Night.
I suspect the unfortunate adult discord in my home had much to do with not feeling safe in my room after dark.
My parental units had consistent difficulty communicating without shouting. Kidlets heading to bed for sweet dreams was unlikely, to say the least.
My bedroom on the top floor of our 1901 house in Seattle had a south-facing dormer projecting from the roof with four windows.
Its small bead-board lined closet was framed in under the slanting roofline.
It’s where I put the stuffed animals I’d outgrown, always said goodnight to and snuggled them under a little blanket to stay warm. Then I locked the door and checked to ensure it stayed that way.
During daylight hours, sunlight reflected off my room’s white walls, the grass-green low-pile carpet giving it a garden sensibility.
The celery green and white squares and embroidered bonnet babies on my heirloom quilt cheered my bed.
During the day I trekked across the plains by turning my great-grandmother’s four posters on my ebony mahogany bed into a covered wagon.
Or went a-viking, exploring or pirating by rigging a blanket sail on the pair of foot-end posters. Or floated over Baghdad on a flying carpet while nestled in with a book.
My dreams were often punctuated by huge formations of Japanese planes filling the sky, noisily lumbering north toward my house, over Lake Washington and the University of Washington campus that I could see from my windows 1.5 miles away.
Dark puffs of exploding flack filled in the gaps and nearly turned the sky black. I’m sure this stemmed from listening to family stories and consuming too many World War II movies and TV shows.
A laundry bag was suspended on a wall hook near the latched closet door that barred the night monster.
The city lights filtering through my curtains somehow made that cloth bag morph into the profile of a wolf’s head.
Think the Big Bad Wolf in “Little Red Riding Hood” with its “my, what big teeth, eyes and snout you have … “
Just great. I froze seeing it every night.
And thanks to the 1939 movie classic “The Wizard of Oz,” the damn Wicked Witch of the West, when not in her fortress, lived beneath my high-off-the-floor bed.
Plenty of room for her, her broom and her hat. Even some bolero-wearing winged monkeys and Winkie Guards.
So, no matter how terrified I was, no matter how much I wanted to go downstairs to Mom’s room for comfort, I stayed rooted to the mattress.
I knew for a fact if my toes hit the floor, Margaret Hamilton’s green hand, with long, bony, gnarled fingers and fingernails, would wrap around my ankle and yank me under the bed.
If only I had a water spray bottle nearby.
My strict routine to get in bed was to simultaneously close the bedroom door, turn off the light, run like the wind and jump on the bed from about 4 feet away so the witch couldn’t get me.
Until sleep hit, I eyed the wolf’s head and listened to my heart thump loudly in my chest. Was that me or were those footsteps? Yikes.
In the light of day, every day, I forgot about the stupid wolf; otherwise, I could have easily rearranged the bag’s draping — or maybe the curtains — to make that big bad carnivore morph into something benign.
I was also under strict marching orders not to use the bathroom at night, since it was next to Mom’s bedroom.
So. Oct. 12, 1962, rolls around bearing the Columbus Day Storm, aka the Big Blow or Typhoon Freda in Canada.
The hurricane-force wind struck the West Coast of Canada, Washington, Oregon and Northern California. Its highest winds clocked in at 115 mph and the highest gusts at 170 mph.
Damaging winds reached as far inland as Spokane.
I was 8. My bed sat parallel to and even with the windowsill, right beside three of the four rectangular 4-foot-tall windows.
Each one had a tubular brass bar at the bottom that slid through a brass fastener secured open or shut by tightening a little round gizmo onto the bar.
The southwest wind whaled against that side of the house so hard all the windows jittered loose and violently banged repeatedly into the jambs and sill until the glass shattered all over my bed and floor.
Threatened with pain of death if I left my bed — OK, slight dramatization — terrified of moving because of the glass shards and the witch, I lay there throughout the night, the howling gale blowing the curtains horizontally into my room, stiff as a flag in a Category 5 hurricane.
I don’t remember what happened the next day, other than my stepdad climbing an extremely tall ladder to use putty and glazier points to hold the new panes in the window frames.
I don’t remember anyone expressing sympathy, saying how scary it must have been for me, or asking why I didn’t come downstairs and tell them what was going on.
No wonder I had the company of witches, wolves and monsters in my room growing up. The good news? I finally outgrew and moved beyond the fear.
