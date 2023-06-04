This month has seen a dramatic shift in our gardens and weather from cool and drizzly to arid and hot, with afternoon thunderheads over the mountains tantalizing us with thoughts of cooling showers.
The long awaited and greatly appreciated spring flowering trees and shrubs-magnolia, dogwoods, flowering crab apples, redbud, lilac, nonnative viburnum, flowering quince, tree peonies and spring bulbs like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are now memories.
Their brilliant spring hues and deep fragrances broke the grip of the drab winter landscape into countless displays of exuberant color — now replaced by green foliage. How can spring be so quickly gone?
Yet there is far more to come. The first things I want to note are the spectacular and too little planted late spring blooming hardy foxtail lilies or desert candles (Eremurus).
Called a bulb, it is really a woody tuber in the Liliaceae family that is generally shipped in the fall (and needs planting then) with other bulbs like tulips.
Foxtail lilies are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the western Himalayas. The upward-facing basal leaves are gray and resemble those of a yucca.
The leaves emerge first, then a tall, sturdy, leafless, and fantastical foxtail-like flower spike from 3 to 7 feet tall (depending on the variety, age of the tuber and growing conditions) shoots up.
Densely packed profuse small flowers open from the bottom up, giving a very long bloom period compared to most bulbs. Flower colors range from white to glowing pink, salmon, pink, orange, burnt orange and yellow.
This is a plant that can stop traffic — yet is almost no work. It gets more robust each year in the right conditions. Both species are available like Eremurus stenophyllus (yellow and up to 4 feet) and several hybrids.
Of particular interest for us are the Spring Valley Hybrids originating in Idaho and offered by some bulb companies.
They are apparently later to bloom and more vigorous than many of the other available tubers which are propagated in Holland. But, the other hybrids are good vigorous plants as well.
Foxtail lilies need full sun and well-drained conditions. They are drought resistant but appreciate compost added to the soil or used as a mulch — not bark.
The flowers are very attractive to bees and other pollinators. Deer don't seem to touch them. They make great cut flowers. Plant the tubers 2 to 3 feet apart and cover them with 3 to 6 inches of soil. They go dormant after bloom. Irrigation may be reduced then.
Each year there are new vegetable varieties to try. This season already in my garden there is a standout: a traditional Japanese leafy green, Komatsuna mustard.
Most mustard leafy greens have a radish-like hotness that accelerates as the weather warms. Komatsuna resembles a mustard in its growth habit, but it is extremely mild and tender, like spinach but with a less pronounced flavor.
It is best grown in cooler weather in spring and late summer but has excellent bolt resistance compared to many leafy greens.
The days to maturity are just 30-50 days. Seed catalogs recommend planting in succession every two to three weeks for a continuous yield.
It may be best to take a summer hiatus from planting them when temperatures are consistently very high and then resume seeding in late July, August and September.
The leaves are simple to harvest and are wonderful fresh used as a salad, mixed with other greens, very briefly stir-fried or added to smoothies.
Baker Creek seed catalog describes it as a super-green in terms of its nutritional value. According to the catalog it has “nearly twice as much calcium as whole milk per 100 grams”.
Vitamins A, C and K and beta carotene content are also very high. It is easily direct-seeded or transplanted from starts.
The right tools and equipment can make a garden easily succeed or contribute to it failing to thrive. One essential piece of summer equipment is a hose nozzle used to hand water plants or containers.
Many people have the type that adjusts from a cone to a direct spray, to other applications. The setting used to water plants just doesn’t deliver much water, despite people’s best efforts.
The issue with these nozzles is the holes in the nozzle head are too few, and the stream of water they produce is too strong.
Professional growers like Frog Hollow Farm use round water breaker-type nozzles on the end of a watering wand to hand water plants. The watering wand has a shut-off at the base easily operated or adjusted with a thumb.
The nozzle is designed to deliver a large quantity of water very gently to plants and containers and does so without disturbing soil. They are great for seedlings, containers, or to water in newly planted plants.
There are different types with specific sizes or numbers of holes for different types of watering. Hardware stores may have just one generic choice — and these options usually work fine. The most durable ones are aluminum.
The company Dramm makes several sizes. The types and short videos of each type of water pattern are illustrated on the website.
With all watering or irrigation, check the depth of the water penetration in the soil (container or the ground) to see how deeply the water has penetrated. Irrigation should saturate the root zone.
Many people enjoy container gardening — from small pots to water trough sizes. Experts recommend that a third of the mix used to fill them be soil, mixed with bagged potting soil to create a healthier soil and root environment.
Nutrients in bagged potting soil are depleted in about one month. As I don’t always have soil available, when filling new containers, I like to mix in about a fourth of compost from the Sudbury Landfill or use the Wenzel’s Nursery organic compost.
Earthworm castings are another good option. Each year I tune up my existing containers with about 2 inches of compost and a liberal amount of feather meal (ground chicken feathers 12-0-0) fertilizer mixed in with a shovel or trowel.
If containers are already planted, the compost and fertilizer can be used on a mulch on the soil surface. Put the fertilizer down first.
