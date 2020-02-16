Is Las Vegas-style sports gambling in casinos needed in Washington state?
Needed, no? But they are desired by many state residents.
Given Washington state’s government has run a lottery for well over 30 years, it has already established that gambling is acceptable.
So when the desire to bet on games is combined with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a 1992 federal law banning sports gambling in most states, it’s clear casino sports betting is coming to the Evergreen State sooner or later.
We acknowledged that reality in the wake of the high court ruling, urging the Legislature to move cautiously but wisely in legalizing casino sports betting. Trying to rollback gambling once it has been established is nearly impossible.
Lawmakers have been looking for a compromise position for nearly two years, and might have found it. Last week in Olympia a House committee, in a bipartisan vote, pushed forward a plan to allow casino sports gambling only in tribal casinos. The move makes sense as these casinos are already up and running and already feature the various games of chance associated with Las Vegas.
The legislation, HB 2638, allows existing tribal casinos throughout the state to conduct gambling on both professional and college sports. However, a ban would continue for betting on games involving public and private colleges and universities in Washington state. In addition, it legalizes online sports betting within the confines of the tribal casinos.
“This is a reasonable middle ground,” said Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, “I think it threads the needle nicely. It permits adults who are responsible to engage in an activity that doesn’t harm other people. But it doesn’t make it so prevalent or so pervasive in our society that we as a legislature have to worry about the morality and ethics of that.”
Stokesbary’s point is particularly valid given that lawmakers are being heavily lobbied to allow sports gambling at “card room” casinos in the state. Those seem to be everywhere, including Walla Walla, where limited card gambling — such as blackjack — can be played against the “house’’ but not individual bettors.
Now, to be clear, expanding to card rooms would not necessarily be the end of civilization as we know it.
But the moderate step of allowing only tribal casinos offers the state government — and the people of Washington state — an opportunity to see the impact of casino sports gambling to determine if further expansion is appropriate.