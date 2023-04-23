Wow, what a cool, stormy early spring it was.
It seems that the few warm, calm days were greatly exceeded by the number of blustery, cool days.
The natural world here in Walla Walla County continues to proceed with its appointed schedule despite the weather we all are facing.
Some very noticeable differences have occurred though as a result of the constant flow of major storms slamming into California to the south of us.
Typically, the first migrant violet-green swallows arrive here by March 3.
This year they were 13 days late as major cold weather storms slammed into northern and southern California throughout the month of March.
These big cold fronts coming in out of the northern Pacific Ocean acted as a wall blocking many thousands of birds from migrating north in the way they normally do.
However, migration will kick into high gear this new month as daylight increases and weather moderates to the south.
One native bird species that first appears here along the western face of the Blue Mountains and in the Lower Columbia Basin is the Lazuli Bunting.
This spectacular songbird species winters in Central America and starts the long flight north from far Central America in late January.
The first to arrive here in the Walla Walla River watershed are the brilliant, flashy turquoise blue males. They come in flocks of up to 60 birds.
In 2008, we were shocked to look out in our garden and see more than 50 spectacular male Lazuli Bunting feeding on white millet we had placed on our garden walkway.
Everywhere we looked were bright blue male buntings. Their name is pronounced LAZ-U-lie Bunting.
Only the adult males are the resplendent blue-the adult females are a rust brownish hue.
These buntings nest all across southeast Washington and northeast Oregon.
The female lays four eggs in a well-designed nest that is usually built in a woody shrub or brushy tree.
They seldom nest in towns due to their dislike of house cats and the constant threat that these predators bring to them and their young.
The four chicks hatch after 24 days and are totally dependent on the parents for protection and food for the first 20 days in the nest.
Lazuli Bunting males have a beautiful territorial song that they give when first arriving on their territory.
They sit high in trees broadcasting to the surrounding world that they are back and holding ownership of a breeding territory.
They will sing by the hours to inform all other males to stay out and to attract an eligible female.
So, this April, listen and watch for them as they infiltrate the Walla Walla Valley. They are very common along all the streams coming out of the northern Blue Mountains.
They breed in the riparian buffers along all the creeks and rivers.
Their beauty is amazing and eye catching — they were named after the precious stone lapis lazuli of Egyptian sarcophagus fame.
The blue color in their feathers is intense and yet they can disappear into a green-leafed bush and utterly vanish.
Their diets change with the seasons. In March and April, they transition from seeds and plant material to almost a diet of all insects.
The protein from insects is very important for egg development and feeding their chicks, especially caterpillars and other soft-bodied insect larvae.
After their chicks mature and fledge from the nest the adults slowly start a mixed diet of bugs and seeds as they drift south by late August.
Watch for these living gems in your yards after the third week of April.
Remember, life is good!
