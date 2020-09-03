The Labor Day holiday is Monday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state and county offices will be closed. Walla Walla, College Place, and Milton-Freewater city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit fixed route and Dial-A-Ride buses will not operate Monday. The Job Access program will operate for scheduled clients 5 a.m.-11:45 p.m.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental and Little Goose and Lower Granite dams will be closed.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday. The Milton-Freewater Public Library will be closed Monday.
SWIMMING POOL: Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool will be open Monday under regular hours, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Prescott Swimming Pool is closed for the season. The Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center remains closed.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla will collect Monday’s garbage routes Tuesday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Milton-Freewater will also collect Monday’s routes on Tuesday. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to put out recycling the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed. Subscribers should receive their papers by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their paper should call the U-B circulation office, 525-3301.