As the weather grows milder and warmer, youths will be out and looking for adventures. Below are three nearby water bodies stocked with trout that are open in the spring for juvenile fishing.
Lions Park Pond, Southeast Larch Avenue, College Place
This is a small pond along Garrison Creek in Lions Park in the city of College Place. It is open year round as a juvenile-only fishing site. It is stocked several times each spring with rainbow trout, including a few jumbo trout of about 1½ pounds each. Fish stocking may have to be terminated if the pond is not restored soon because it has little carrying capacity to hold stocked fish now. No two-pole fishing allowed. Juvenile or disability with reduced fee license only for this lake. For more information, visit ubne.ws/LionsPond.
Jefferson Park Pond, 750 Sprague St., Walla Walla
This small pond in the city of Walla Walla is open only to juveniles (14 years of age and under). The pond is open year-round for fishing, and it is stocked several times from late February to early June with with 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout. In addition, jumbo rainbow trout (over 1 pound each) are stocked, and they can provide for some excitement if one of these larger fish is hooked and landed. Only two trout over 13 inches may be retained as part of the five-trout-daily limit on these ponds. This pond is becoming very shallow and stocking may be discontinued unless the outlet is properly screened and the depth and carrying capacity of the pond is enhanced soon. No two-pole fishing allowed. Juvenile or disability with reduced fee license only for this lake. For more information, visit ubne.ws/JeffersonPond.
Dayton Pond, 714 S. Second St., Dayton
The Dayton Pond (formerly the Dayton Juvenile Pond) is open for juveniles and anglers with a disability license or designated harvester card. The pond is listed as open year-round, but current management is to maintain water in the pond from near March 1 to the middle of July, if possible. The pond is nearly dry until the river intake pipe is set in place and the pump is turned on. Some years, the water intake is not put in place until mid-March or later, especially if the river is high. The pond is usually stocked shortly after the pump is started and water is flowing into the pond (usually by mid-March). This pond is stocked with “catchables” (10-12 inches), jumbo size (14-inch or larger) rainbow trout, plus it will usually receive a few additional large rainbows or brown trout. The pond is stocked several times between late February and mid-June. No two-pole fishing is allowed. Juvenile or disability with reduced fee license only for this lake. For more information, visit ubne.ws/DaytonPond.
Information taken from the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department website.